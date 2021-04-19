|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:30 | 20.12.2021
North American Agricultural Biotechnology Industry 2020-2030 | 8.7% Annual Growth Projected | Discover the Lucrative Segments and Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “North America Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2020-2030 by Product, Technology, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The North American agricultural biotechnology market is expected to grow by 8.7% annually in the forecast period and reach $45.92 billion by 2030, owing to the rising population, the burgeoning demand for food, and the rising adoption of enhanced technologies for crop cultivation.
Highlighted with 28 tables and 53 figures, this 116-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America agricultural biotechnology market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porter’s Five Forces
The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America agricultural biotechnology market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Technology, Application, and Country.
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Benson Hill Inc.
Certis USA LLC
Corteva, Inc.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Eurofins Scientific SE
Evogene Ltd.
Isagro Group
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.
Novozymes A/S
Performance Plants Inc.
Syngenta AG
Vilmorin & Cie SA
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.2 Biotech Seeds
3.2.1 Biotech Seeds by Breeding Type
3.2.2 Biotech Seeds by Trait Type
3.2.3 Biotech Seeds by Crop Type
3.3 Biologicals
3.3.1 Biopesticides
3.3.2 Biostimulants
3.3.3 Biofertilizers
3.3.4 Genetic Biologicals
3.4 Biotechnology Tools
3.4.1 DNA Sequencing
3.4.2 Biochips
3.4.3 Gene Editing
3.4.4 Synthetic Biology
3.4.5 RNA Interference
3.5 Synthetic Biology-enabled Products
3.5.1 Polymers
3.5.2 Biofuels
3.5.3 Enzymes
3.5.4 Oils & Lubricants
3.5.5 Other Renewables
4.2 Genome Editing
4.3 Synthetic Biology
4.4 Genetic Engineering
4.5 Marker-assisted Breeding
4.6 Plant Breeding
4.7 Germplasm
4.8 Other Technologies
5.2 Foliar Spray
5.3 Seed Treatment
5.4 Soil Treatment
5.5 Other Applications
6.2 U.S.
6.3 Canada
6.4 Mexico
7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
7.3 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6z489e
