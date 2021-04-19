11:30 | 20.12.2021

North American Agricultural Biotechnology Industry 2020-2030 | 8.7% Annual Growth Projected | Discover the Lucrative Segments and Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “North America Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2020-2030 by Product, Technology, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The North American agricultural biotechnology market is expected to grow by 8.7% annually in the forecast period and reach $45.92 billion by 2030, owing to the rising population, the burgeoning demand for food, and the rising adoption of enhanced technologies for crop cultivation. Highlighted with 28 tables and 53 figures, this 116-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America agricultural biotechnology market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure Growth Drivers Restraints and Challenges Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America agricultural biotechnology market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Technology, Application, and Country.

Key Players Profiled

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. BASF SE Bayer AG Benson Hill Inc. Certis USA LLC Corteva, Inc. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Eurofins Scientific SE Evogene Ltd. Isagro Group KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Novozymes A/S Performance Plants Inc. Syngenta AG Vilmorin & Cie SA Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

Key Topics Covered1 Introduction2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 2.2 Major Growth Drivers 2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 2.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product 3.2 Biotech Seeds 3.2.1 Biotech Seeds by Breeding Type 3.2.2 Biotech Seeds by Trait Type 3.2.3 Biotech Seeds by Crop Type 3.3 Biologicals 3.3.1 Biopesticides 3.3.2 Biostimulants 3.3.3 Biofertilizers 3.3.4 Genetic Biologicals 3.4 Biotechnology Tools 3.4.1 DNA Sequencing 3.4.2 Biochips 3.4.3 Gene Editing 3.4.4 Synthetic Biology 3.4.5 RNA Interference 3.5 Synthetic Biology-enabled Products 3.5.1 Polymers 3.5.2 Biofuels 3.5.3 Enzymes 3.5.4 Oils & Lubricants 3.5.5 Other Renewables

4 Segmentation of North America Market by Technology

4.1 Market Overview by Technology 4.2 Genome Editing 4.3 Synthetic Biology 4.4 Genetic Engineering 4.5 Marker-assisted Breeding 4.6 Plant Breeding 4.7 Germplasm 4.8 Other Technologies

5 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application 5.2 Foliar Spray 5.3 Seed Treatment 5.4 Soil Treatment 5.5 Other Applications

6 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.1 Overview of North America Market 6.2 U.S. 6.3 Canada 6.4 Mexico

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors 7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 7.3 Company Profiles For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6z489e

