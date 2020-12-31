|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:56 | 31.12.2020
North American Dairy Ingredients Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025 – Whole Milk Powders Drives Market Sales – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “North America Dairy Ingredients Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The North American Dairy Ingredients Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period, 2020-2025. The market for dairy ingredients has been supported by surging gym-culture, increasing athlete population, and their prerequisite to follow strict protein-rich diets. Additionally, dairy ingredients being a much efficient source of protein for formulators as well as fitness enthusiasts is poised for further growth in the forecast period. However, growing consumer demand for plant-based products and veganism trends in the regional marketplace can be seen as a potential threat to the market in the coming years. In regards, the alternative protein ingredients are estimated to outpace the whey ingredient growth during the forecast period. The pandemic has taxed dairy farmers in a number of ways, the first being in management of dairy animals and secondly, in the marketing and sale of milk and other by-products. There has been a drastic fall in milk prices, which has been further affecting the industry.
