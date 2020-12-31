12:56 | 31.12.2020

North American Dairy Ingredients Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025 – Whole Milk Powders Drives Market Sales – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “North America Dairy Ingredients Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The North American Dairy Ingredients Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period, 2020-2025. The market for dairy ingredients has been supported by surging gym-culture, increasing athlete population, and their prerequisite to follow strict protein-rich diets. Additionally, dairy ingredients being a much efficient source of protein for formulators as well as fitness enthusiasts is poised for further growth in the forecast period. However, growing consumer demand for plant-based products and veganism trends in the regional marketplace can be seen as a potential threat to the market in the coming years. In regards, the alternative protein ingredients are estimated to outpace the whey ingredient growth during the forecast period. The pandemic has taxed dairy farmers in a number of ways, the first being in management of dairy animals and secondly, in the marketing and sale of milk and other by-products. There has been a drastic fall in milk prices, which has been further affecting the industry.

Key Market Trends Whole Milk Powders Drove the Market Sales

The market for whole milk powder is driven by its application in various end-user industries, primarily in the bakery industry. In bakery products, whole milk powder is largely used in making Viennese pastry. Other prominent applications of whole milk powder are in confectionery products, ready-made dishes, desserts, ice-cream, fresh dairy produce, and coffee coloring, among others. The Food and Agricultural Organization stated that after three years of contractions, global whole milk powder exports reached 2.46 million metric ton in 2018, registering a Y-o-Y increase of 1.7%. Several US dairy manufacturers are now expanding the production of whole milk powder (WMP) or in the process of building new plants. The expansion is primarily in response to export demand, reflecting the US dairy industry’s ever-strengthening dedication to global customer needs. This volume will continue to grow as further new WMP facilities currently in the pipeline come on-line in the years ahead.

United States Dominates the Dairy Ingredients Market in the Region

United States is one of the world’s largest consumers for processed food and beverage products, such as confectionery, bakery, dairy and others, which in turn, is increasing the application of dairy ingredients year-on-year, thus, further driving its production in the country. The increasing prominence of nutritional enrichment in food and beverages, owing to increased awareness about maintaining healthy lifestyles among individuals has a strong positive impact on the dairy ingredients market in the country. Also, dairy ingredients companies are manufacturing those ingredients which can be safely consumed by the consumers, such as rBST-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, and certified Kosher and Halal.

