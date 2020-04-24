21:27 | 24.04.2020

North American Dental Group Donates N95 Masks to New Castle to Support COVID-19 Pandemic Response

North American Dental Group (“NADG”), a leading U.S. Dental Service Organization, announced today that it has secured 500 N95 protective masks for New Castle, PA’s first responders, including its police and fire departments. NADG, which has offices in Pittsburgh and New Castle and supports affiliated dental offices throughout Western Pennsylvania, delivered the N95 respirators today. The supply reinforces NADG’s commitment to care for the communities it serves by consistently going above and beyond its core dentistry focus. “We are proud to help the brave police officers, firefighters, EMTs and other first responders working around the clock in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Andrew Matta, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of NADG. “Given the significant and increasing demand for personal protective equipment across the country, we moved quickly to support our community.” “The City of New Castle is grateful for the N95 respirators donated today by North American Dental Group,” said Mayor Chris Frye, Jr. “Our communities need companies and individuals to step up and do all they can to assist front line caregivers in managing the expected surge of patients affected by the novel coronavirus in the coming weeks – and NADG is a fine example of doing just that.” As health care providers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the masks have become critical resources that remain in short supply due to the pandemic-related surge in patient volumes across the country, related supply chain challenges as well as interruptions among international manufacturers of the equipment. In addition to this donation of PPE, NADG is also supporting front line medical professionals through is donation last week of 5,000 N95 respirators to the Allegheny Health Network and by keeping three of its supported dental practices in the Greater Pittsburgh area, including Refresh Dental and Precision Dental Specialty, open during the pandemic to provide emergency dental care. Providing treatment for dental emergencies in dental practices keeps these patients out of over-stressed medical facilities and allows front line medical professionals to focus on caring for patients affected by the pandemic.

About North American Dental Group

North American Dental Group (NADG), based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was co-founded by Ken Cooper and Dr. Andrew Matta in 2008. NADG was created to transform the dental experience for its patients, clinicians, and its support teams and today consists of a network of over 230 dental practices in 15 states and 29 regional markets. The values of maintaining an emotionally intelligent approach, to be thoughtful educators, and to display a healthy bravado fuel our day-to-day patient care and operations. These founding values are alive and well as NADG celebrates its pioneer spirit by solidifying its partnership with Jacobs Holding AG.

About New Castle, Pennsylvania:

The City of New Castle has been referred to as “Little New York City” because of its rich ethnic, religious, and racial diversity. Families enjoy a quiet community with a low crime rate with the benefits of the major City of Pittsburgh less than an hour away where entertainment is plentiful. A full range of municipal services, the low cost of living, and excellent opportunities for quality housing in beautiful homes located in long established neighborhoods provides a most important attraction. Traditional family values, close knit families, and community pride are among the attributes of the people of New Castle.

