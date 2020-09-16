|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:54 | 16.09.2020
North Sea Oil and Gas Upstream Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “North Sea Oil and Gas Upstream Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
North Sea oil and gas upstream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period of 2020-2025
Factor such as the reduction in the offshore drilling cost by 40% is expected to drive the North Sea oil and gas upstream market. However, the increasing usage of renewable to meet energy needs is likely to restrain the North Sea oil and gas upstream market.
The United Kingdom oil and gas sector is dominated by production from offshore areas, which account for virtually all of the oil and gas production of the United Kingdom. UKCS (the United Kingdom Continental Shelf) production now comes from more than 300 small fields and others that are much more technically complex to produce. In 2019, more than 40 contracts offshore were distributed by the United Kingdom, most of which are for the activities in the shallow water.
By the end of 2019, 87 fields were in production in Norway Continental Shelf, and considerable remaining petroleum resources indicate that there will also be a high level of activity on the shelf over the next 50 years. All the oil and gas produced in the country are totally from offshore operations, most of which are in shallow water.
Therefore, owing to the above points, shallow water segment is likely to dominate the North Sea oil and gas upstream market during the forecast period.
In 2019, BP plc completed its Culzean project in the North Sea, and it is expected to produce 200000 barrel oil equivalent per day of hydrocarbon by 2020. Further development in the region is expected to have a positive impact on the North Sea oil and gas upstream market.
In December 2019, UK Oil and Gas (UKOG) conducted a successful reservoir test on Horse Hill Oilfield in the United Kingdom. After the test company now intends to accelerate the start of up to 25 years of continuous long-term production from the field. The company also planned to drill several directional wells in the region.
Hence, owing to the above points, the United Kingdom is expected to see significant growth in the North Sea oil and gas upstream market during the forecast period.
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
4.2 North Sea Oil and Gas Production Forecast, till 2025
4.2.1 Crude Oil Production Forecast, in Thousands Barrel per Day
4.2.2 Natural Gas Production Forecast, in Million Tons Oil Equivalent
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 North Sea Active Rig Count, till 2020
4.6 Market Dynamics
4.6.1 Drivers
4.6.2 Restraints
4.7 Supply Chain Analysis
4.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services
4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.1.1 Shallow Water
5.1.2 Deep Water
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 United Kingdom
5.2.2 Norway
5.2.3 Others
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Equinor ASA
6.3.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.3.3 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
6.3.4 BP plc
6.3.5 Eni SpA
6.3.6 Total SA
6.3.7 UK Oil & Gas PLC
6.3.8 Schlumberger Limited.
6.3.9 Transocean LTD
