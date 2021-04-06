|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:10 | 06.04.2021
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Closing of Reliance Marcellus Acquisition
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern”) announced today that it closed on its previously announced acquisition of properties owned by Reliance Marcellus, LLC on April 1, 2021.
Northern paid closing consideration of $120.9 million in cash (including previously paid deposit), which is subject to final post-closing settlement, and 3.25 million common stock warrants
The cash closing payment was funded with borrowings under Northern’s revolving credit facility, which had $263.0 million of outstanding borrowings as of March 31, 2021, prior to funding the closing, a reduction of $24.0 million from the previously announced balance as of March 11, 2021
2021 guidance reiterated for the acquired assets, including production of 75-85 MMcfpd and $20-25MM of CAPEX
Northern has hedged approximately 66% of forecasted remaining 2021 PDP gas production on the acquired assets at an average price of $3.00/MMbtu and 36% of forecasted Q1:2022 PDP gas production at an average price of $3.17/MMbtu
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors (many of which are beyond Northern’s control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward looking statements, including the following: changes in crude oil and natural gas prices; the pace of drilling and completions activity on Northern’s properties and properties pending acquisition; Northern’s ability to acquire additional development opportunities; potential or pending acquisition transactions; changes in Northern’s reserves estimates or the value thereof; disruptions to Northern’s business due to acquisitions and other significant transactions; general economic or industry conditions, nationally and/or in the communities in which Northern conducts business; changes in the interest rate environment, legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; Northern’s ability to raise or access capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability, acts of war or terrorism, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technical factors affecting Northern’s operations, products and prices; and the COVID-19 pandemic and its related economic repercussions and effect on the oil and natural gas industry. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in the section entitled “Item 1A. Risk Factors” and other sections of Northern’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as updated from time to time in amendments and subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which describe factors that could cause Northern’s actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward looking statements. Northern has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Northern’s control. Northern does not undertake any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by the federal securities laws.
