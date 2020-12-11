|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:36 | 11.12.2020
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Reports Stock Disposition by Board Chairman
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company” or “Northern”) today reported that Bahram Akradi, the Non-Executive Chairman of Northern’s Board of Directors, has sold 260,000 shares of Northern common stock. The sale has also been disclosed on a Form 4 filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Mr. Akradi advised the Company that his decision to sell was required for tax purposes and generated almost $10 million in tax loss, and that he does not currently anticipate additional sales. The shares sold represent just 0.6% of Northern’s outstanding common stock and only 13% of Mr. Akradi’s beneficial holdings in Northern.
“I remain a committed long-term investor in Northern, and I remain confident in our differentiated and advantageous business model,” commented Mr. Akradi. “While these sales were necessary for me personally, I have the utmost faith in our multi-year plan to create value and the continued growth of our free cash flow focused business.”
