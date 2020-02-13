|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:38 | 13.02.2020
Norway Martin Linge Project Panorama – Oil and Gas Upstream Analysis Report 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Norway Martin Linge Project Panorama – Oil and Gas Upstream Analysis Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Norway Martin Linge Project Panorama, the publisher’s latest release, presents a comprehensive overview of the asset.
This upstream report includes detailed qualitative and quantitative information on the asset, provides a full economic assessment and reflects several parameters including (but not limited to) geological profile, asset development and specific challenges. Based on this analysis, future outlook for the asset is presented with possible trends and related scenarios identifying upside/downside potential.
Key financial indicators including Net Present Value and Internal Rate of Return
Review of factors affecting the economic outcome of the field including development overview, geology, challenges, reserves and production with qualitative perspective on of the overall assets life with the publisher’s analysis on the asset’s future outlook
Detailed production profile for the asset, giving annual output rates for each commodity produced
Cash flow statements from our economic analysis of the asset including capital expenditures, operating expenditures and tax liability
Individual valuations for equity holders
Sensitivity analysis for asset value considering a range of factors
Benefit from an asset valuation derived from detailed research and modeling by our analysts
Basic view of various scenarios and its effect on the asset for risk or strategy planning
Utilize the quantitative and qualitative evaluation to ascertain trends within the region to inform decision making
Identify economic trends of an asset to determine investment requirements
Economic Analysis
Development Overview
Reserves and Production
Geology
Economic Assumptions
Appendix
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Table 2: Project Details
Table 3: Key Valuation Metrics
Table 4: Cash Flow and Fiscal Take Split
Table 5: Comparative Valuation Metrics
Table 6: Nearest Infrastructure
Table 7: Production Summary
Table 8: Production Data
Table 9: Cash Flow
Figure 2: Remaining Asset Net Present Value
Figure 3: Annual Cash Flow
Figure 4: Field Peak Capacity versus Total Capacity for Company, Country, and Region (Peak Year)
Figure 5: Revenue Split
Figure 6: Field Cash Flows
Figure 7: Production Profile
Figure 8: Liquid Reserves
Figure 9: Gas Reserves
Figure 10: Capital and Operating Expenditure
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wpf4e8
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer