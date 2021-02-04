|
Notice convening the Annual General Meeting: Valmet Oyj
– Valmet Oyj’s stock exchange release on February 4, 2021 at 1:05 p.m. EETHELSINKI, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Notice is given to the shareholders of Valmet Oyj that the Annual General Meeting is to be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Hall 101 of Messukeskus Helsinki, Messuaukio 1, 00520 Helsinki. The reception of persons who have registered for the meeting and the distribution of voting tickets will commence at 12.30 p.m.In order to reduce the risk of infection resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, Valmet Oyj will seek to keep the general meeting as short as possible and to limit the number of participants. The participation of the members of the Company’s Board of Directors and Executive Team will be kept to a minimum.For the same reason, the Company respectfully requests that its shareholders give serious thought to whether it is necessary for them to participate in the general meeting at the meeting venue in person or by way of proxy representation by authorising another proxy representative than the one designated by the Company. Shareholders are advised to primarily follow the meeting online via webcast and to vote in advance or to participate in the meeting by way of proxy representation arranged by the Company. Shareholders also have a possibility to submit questions concerning matters on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting in advance. The above alternatives are described in more detail in section C of this notice.No catering will be arranged in connection with the meeting.Valmet Oyj is actively monitoring the development of the coronavirus situation. Any changes to the meeting arrangements that may be caused by the situation will be announced on the Company’s website at www.valmet.com/agm [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3058438-1&h=2574952583&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.valmet.com%2Fagm&a=www.valmet.com%2Fagm].
a. via the Company’s website at the address www.valmet.com/agm
In connection with the registration, a shareholder must state his/her name, personal identification number or business identity code, address, telephone number and the name of a possible assistant, proxy representative or statutory representative, the personal identification number of the proxy representative or statutory representative as well as a confirmation whether the shareholder will participate in the meeting at the meeting venue in person or by way of proxy representation authorising another proxy representative than the one designated by the Company. The personal data given to Valmet Oyj by shareholders is used only in connection with the General Meeting and with the processing of related registrations.
The shareholder, his/her authorised representative or proxy representative must, if necessary, be able to prove his/her identity and/or right of representation at the General Meeting.
2. Holders of nominee registered shares
A holder of nominee registered shares has the right to participate in the General Meeting by virtue of such shares based on which he/she on the General Meeting record date March 11, 2021 would be entitled to be registered in the shareholders’ register of the Company held by Euroclear Finland Oy. The right to participate in the General Meeting requires, in addition, that the shareholder on the basis of such shares has been temporarily registered into the shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Oy at the latest by March 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. As regards nominee registered shares this constitutes due registration for the General Meeting. Changes in shareholding after the record date affect neither the right to participate in the General Meeting nor the shareholders’ number of votes.
A holder of nominee registered shares is advised to request without delay the necessary instructions regarding temporary registration in the shareholders’ register, the issuing of proxy documents and participation in the General Meeting from his/her custodian bank. The account management organisation of the custodian bank has to register a holder of nominee registered shares, who wants to participate in the General Meeting, temporarily into the shareholders’ register of the Company at the latest by the time stated above.
3. Proxy representative and powers of attorney
A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting by way of proxy representation.
Due to the prevailing coronavirus situation and in order to reduce the risk of infection, shareholders are advised to primarily participate in the meeting by way of proxy representation arranged by the Company as set out in this section C. 3. or by voting in advance as set out in section C. 4. below.
A shareholder can authorize a proxy representative designated by the Company to represent the shareholder in the meeting. The proxy representative is attorney Teresa Kauppila of Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd, or a person appointed by her. Detailed instructions for authorizing the proxy representative designated by the Company together with a model proxy document including voting instructions is available on the Company’s website www.valmet.com/agm. Authorising the designated proxy representative will not accrue any costs for the shareholder, excluding possible delivery fees of the proxy document and related material. Further information about the designated proxy representative is available at https://www.castren.fi/people/teresa-kauppila/.
A shareholder may also authorise another proxy representative. The proxy representative shall produce a dated proxy document or otherwise in a reliable manner demonstrate his/her right to represent the shareholder.
When a shareholder participates in the General Meeting by means of several proxy representatives representing the shareholder with shares held at different securities accounts, the shares by which each proxy representative represents the shareholder shall be identified in connection with the registration for the General Meeting.
Possible proxy documents should be notified in connection with registration and they are requested to be delivered by email to the address anne.grahn-loytanen@valmet.com before the end of the registration period.
4. Advance voting
Due to the prevailing coronavirus situation and in order to reduce the risk of infection, shareholders are advised to primarily participate in the meeting by way of proxy representation arranged by the Company as set out in section C. 3. above or by voting in advance as set out in this section C. 4.
A shareholder who has a Finnish book-entry account may vote in advance on certain items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. Advance voting takes place via a link on the Company’s website www.valmet.com/agm during the time period February 4, 2021 until March 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. If the shareholder is an individual, advance voting requires strong electronic authentication with a Finnish bank ID or Finnish mobile certificate. Shareholders who are legal persons can vote in advance by using their business ID and book-entry account number.
Unless a shareholder voting in advance will be present in the general meeting in person or by way of proxy representation, he/she may not be able to exercise his/her right under the Finnish Companies Act to request information or a vote and if decision proposals have changed after the beginning of the advance voting period, his/her possibility to vote on such item may be restricted.
The conditions and instructions relating to the electronic advance voting may be found the Company’s website www.valmet.com/agm [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3058438-1&h=2574952583&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.valmet.com%2Fagm&a=www.valmet.com%2Fagm].
5. Other information
The Company will arrange an opportunity for shareholders who have registered for the meeting to follow the meeting online via a webcast. Detailed instructions on following the webcast will be available on the Company’s website www.valmet.com/agm on February 26, 2021 at the latest. Shareholders are asked to take into account that following the meeting via webcast is not considered as official participation in the general meeting and that it does not make possible for shareholders to exercise their rights in the general meeting.
Shareholders have the possibility to submit questions concerning matters on the agenda of the general meeting in advance. The questions must be submitted by email to the address ir@valmet.com by March 16, 2021 10 a.m. The Company will seek to address the questions during the meeting to the extent possible.
Pursuant to Chapter 5(25) of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, a shareholder who is present at the General Meeting has the right to request information with respect to the matters to be considered at the meeting.
On the date of this notice February 4, 2021, the total number of shares and votes in Valmet Oyj is 149,864,619. On the date of this notice, Valmet Oyj holds a total of 373,643 treasury shares. Pursuant to the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, shares held by the company or its subsidiary do not entitle to participation in the General Meeting.
Espoo February 4, 2021
Further information, please contact:
Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 50 3173 830
