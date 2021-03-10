|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:00 | 11.03.2021
NOV Inc. Announces Full Redemption of Its Outstanding 2.60% Senior Notes Due 2026
NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) (the “Company”) today announced that it intends to redeem in full all $182.7 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2.60% senior notes due December 2022 (CUSIP No. 637071AJ0) (the “Notes”). The redemption will be made in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the Notes and the terms of the notice of redemption.
The Company expects the Notes to be redeemed on April 9, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), at a redemption price equal to par plus a make-whole premium calculated in accordance with the terms of the Notes and accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”). The Redemption Price will be due and payable on the Redemption Date upon surrender of the Notes. The Company intends to fund the redemption of the 2022 Notes with available cash on hand.
A notice of redemption is being mailed to all registered holders of the Notes by Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, the trustee for the Notes. Copies of the notice of redemption may be obtained from Wells Fargo by calling (800) 344-5128.
This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell, with respect to the Notes or any other securities.
Visit www.nov.com for more information.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer