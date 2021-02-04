|
05.02.2021
NOV Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today reported fourth quarter 2020 revenues of $1.33 billion, a decrease of four percent compared to the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 42 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $347 million, or -26.1 percent of sales, which included non-cash, pre-tax charges (“Other Items”, see Other Corporate Items for additional detail) of $236 million. Adjusted EBITDA (operating profit excluding depreciation, amortization, and Other Items) decreased $54 million sequentially to $17 million, or 1.3 percent of sales.
Revenues for the full year 2020 were $6.09 billion, operating loss was $2.43 billion, and net loss was $2.54 billion, or $6.62 per share. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $350 million, or 5.7 percent of sales.
“Throughout a year in which the petroleum industry faced historic challenges, our team successfully generated $700 million in free cash flow, reduced annual fixed costs by several hundred million dollars, and launched new products in both oil and gas and renewables,” commented Clay Williams, Chairman, President and CEO. “Nevertheless, the operating environment remains extremely difficult as international and offshore oilfield activity declined steadily throughout 2020, pressuring our longer-cycle capital equipment business.”
“During the fourth quarter, rising oilfield activity and revenues in North America were not enough to offset the declines in international and offshore markets, as customers continued to defer purchases and project approvals. However, while we expect the next two quarters will remain challenging, steadily improving commodity prices, rising North American drilling activity, encouraging news from global vaccination efforts, gradually reopening economies, and increasing interest in offshore wind energy should lead to rising orders for NOV as the year progresses. We are optimistic that the petroleum industry will realize a meaningful recovery in the second half of the year.”
New orders booked improved 27 percent sequentially to $215 million, representing a book-to-bill of 66 percent when compared to the $328 million of orders shipped from backlog. Backlog for capital equipment orders for Completion & Production Solutions at December 31, 2020 was $696 million.
New orders booked during the quarter totaled $190 million, representing a book-to-bill of 105 percent when compared to the $181 million of orders shipped from backlog. At December 31, 2020, backlog for capital equipment orders for Rig Technologies was $2.7 billion.
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total debt of $1.83 billion, with $2.00 billion available on its revolving credit facility, and $1.69 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
NOV recently completed the installation of TK™-Liner systems for two geothermal wells in Holland. TK™-Liner is a high-performance glass-reinforced epoxy lining system designed to protect new and used tubulars in corrosive environments. Following the successful delivery and installation of these two systems, the customer placed additional orders for delivery in the first half of 2021.
NOV continues to expand its digital presence in the global completions market with updates to its CTES™ Cerberus™ and OrionNET™ software systems. The market-leading solutions are used to model fatigue life, tubing forces, and hydraulics in coiled tubing, wireline and jointed pipe operations. Improved cloud functionality enables better use of real-time data from remote operations by engineers in the field as well as in the office, enhancing operational efficiencies and well productivity through improved analysis and decision making.
Adoption of NOV’s SelectShift™ drilling motor technology accelerated meaningfully in the fourth quarter. More customers are realizing the benefit of the tool’s ability to change bend settings quickly and reliably while downhole. NOV also recently introduced the SelectShift™ 1,000, which combines the versatility of SelectShift™ with an all-new ERT™ power section capable of delivering an industry-leading 1,000 horsepower to the drill bit.
NOV’s Vector™ Series 40 drilling motor with an ERT™ power section was used in combination with a rotary steerable system to drill a record lateral in Northeastern U.S. during the quarter. The motor and power section enabled a customer to drill the longest single run lateral in the Marcellus to date.
NOV secured an order for two 1,000-horsepower land rig packages to a customer in the Middle East. The rigs are equipped with fully-automated pipe-handling systems, NOVOS™ drilling automation and the Maestro™ Power Management system, which uses data acquired through NOVOS™ to optimize the power consumption and load balancing of the rig components throughout the drilling process, resulting in significant fuel consumption savings.
NOV’s Quality Tubing™ 2.625-inch ATP-130 coiled tubing string set a performance record in the Permian Basin. The string completed 64 runs on 48 jobs and reached 1,266,489 running feet before our customer retired the string, making it NOV’s most successful 2.625-inch string. NOV also manufactured two of the longest Quality Tubing™ 2.875-inch outside diameter coiled tubing strings in its history for a valued customer in the Middle East. The 2.875-inch strings measure greater than 30,000 feet in length, which equates to over 5½ miles of continuously milled coiled tubing, weighing approximately 214,000 pounds per string.
NOV successfully installed and commissioned a TruScope A/S™ inspection system for a leading materials research institution in Asia. This high-speed tubular inspection system combines ultrasonic and electromagnetic test methods for the detection of tube body defects. In a single pass, the system detects, evaluates, and classifies transverse, longitudinal, and oblique internal and external flaws as well as wall thickness variations and laminations.
NOV won several orders for its glass-reinforced epoxy (“GRE”) products. NOV successfully signed a contract with a major shipbuilder in Asia to provide ballast, sea water, and marine growth prevention system GRE lines for a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel that will be used in Brazil. NOV also won awards to supply the topside GRE piping for the seawater, drain, and produced water systems for an FPSO in Guyana and GRE piping for the seawater and drain systems for an offshore platform in Asia.
Visit www.nov.com for more information.
Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified in this press release to be consistent with current period presentation.
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
Revenue:
Wellbore Technologies
$
373
$
764
$
361
$
1,867
$
3,214
Completion & Production Solutions
546
799
601
2,433
2,771
Rig Technologies
437
759
449
1,919
2,682
Eliminations
(29
)
(41
)
(27
)
(129
)
(188
)
Total revenue
1,327
2,281
1,384
6,090
8,479
Gross profit (loss)
(66
)
376
139
434
845
Gross profit (loss) %
-5.0
%
16.5
%
10.0
%
7.1
%
10.0
%
Selling, general, and administrative
235
289
213
968
1,303
Long-lived asset impairment
—
436
—
1,891
5,821
Operating loss
(301
)
(349
)
(74
)
(2,425
)
(6,279
)
Interest and financial costs
(19
)
(25
)
(21
)
(84
)
(100
)
Interest income
2
4
—
7
20
Equity loss in unconsolidated affiliates
(10
)
(7
)
(11
)
(260
)
(13
)
Other income (expense), net
2
(54
)
(8
)
(17
)
(90
)
Loss before income taxes
(326
)
(431
)
(114
)
(2,779
)
(6,462
)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
22
(46
)
(61
)
(242
)
(369
)
Net loss
(348
)
(385
)
(53
)
(2,537
)
(6,093
)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1
)
—
2
5
2
Net loss attributable to Company
$
(347
)
$
(385
)
$
(55
)
$
(2,542
)
$
(6,095
)
Per share data:
Basic
$
(0.90
)
$
(1.01
)
$
(0.14
)
$
(6.62
)
$
(15.96
)
Diluted
$
(0.90
)
$
(1.01
)
$
(0.14
)
$
(6.62
)
$
(15.96
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
385
382
385
384
382
Diluted
385
382
385
384
382
December 31,
2020
2019
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,692
$
1,171
Receivables, net
1,274
1,855
Inventories, net
1,408
2,197
Contract assets
611
643
Other current assets
224
247
Total current assets
5,209
6,113
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,927
2,354
Lease right-of-use assets
566
674
Goodwill and intangibles, net
2,020
3,659
Other assets
207
349
Total assets
$
9,929
$
13,149
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
489
$
715
Accrued liabilities
863
949
Contract liabilities
354
427
Current portion of lease liabilities
110
114
Accrued income taxes
51
42
Total current liabilities
1,867
2,247
Long-term debt
1,834
1,989
Lease liabilities
612
674
Other liabilities
337
393
Total liabilities
4,650
5,303
Total stockholders’ equity
5,279
7,846
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
9,929
$
13,149
Years Ended
December 31,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(2,537
)
$
(6,093
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
352
533
Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment
1,378
3,612
Long-lived asset impairment
513
2,209
Working capital and other operating items, net
1,220
453
Net cash provided by operating activities
926
714
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(226
)
(233
)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(14
)
(180
)
Other
96
98
Net cash used in investing activities
(144
)
(315
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings against lines of credit and other debt
36
511
Payments against lines of credit and other debt
(217
)
(1,000
)
Cash dividends paid
(19
)
(77
)
Other
(59
)
(81
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(259
)
(647
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash
(2
)
(8
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
521
(256
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,171
1,427
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,692
$
1,171
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
Operating profit (loss):
Wellbore Technologies
$
(78
)
$
(317
)
$
(50
)
$
(858
)
$
(3,551
)
Completion & Production Solutions
(31
)
57
25
(977
)
(1,934
)
Rig Technologies
(132
)
(23
)
(3
)
(362
)
(524
)
Eliminations and corporate costs
(60
)
(66
)
(46
)
(228
)
(270
)
Total operating profit (loss)
$
(301
)
$
(349
)
$
(74
)
$
(2,425
)
$
(6,279
)
Other Items:
Wellbore Technologies
$
46
$
410
$
26
$
849
$
3,794
Completion & Production Solutions
43
13
23
1,132
2,042
Rig Technologies
132
114
12
402
784
Corporate
15
—
1
40
11
Total Other Items
$
236
$
537
$
62
$
2,423
$
6,631
Depreciation & amortization:
Wellbore Technologies
$
44
$
50
$
45
$
187
$
284
Completion & Production Solutions
16
26
15
75
150
Rig Technologies
19
21
19
77
87
Corporate
3
3
4
13
12
Total depreciation & amortization
$
82
$
100
$
83
$
352
$
533
Adjusted EBITDA:
Wellbore Technologies
$
12
$
143
$
21
$
178
$
527
Completion & Production Solutions
28
96
63
230
258
Rig Technologies
19
112
28
117
347
Eliminations and corporate costs
(42
)
(63
)
(41
)
(175
)
(247
)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
17
$
288
$
71
$
350
$
885
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company
$
(347
)
$
(385
)
$
(55
)
$
(2,542
)
$
(6,095
)
Noncontrolling interests
(1
)
—
2
5
2
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
22
(46
)
(61
)
(242
)
(369
)
Interest expense
19
25
21
84
100
Interest income
(2
)
(4
)
—
(7
)
(20
)
Equity loss in unconsolidated affiliate
10
7
11
260
13
Other (income) expense, net
(2
)
54
8
17
90
Depreciation and amortization
82
100
83
352
533
Other Items
236
537
62
2,423
6,631
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
17
$
288
$
71
$
350
$
885
