Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Interview with CEO Christopher Gerteisen



Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) chief executive officer Christopher Gerteisen joins Small Caps to discuss the company’s Estelle gold project in Alaska.

Nova recently unearthed a 516.61m wide gold intersection at the Korbel prospect – below the existing 2.5Moz resource.

About Nova Minerals Ltd:

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.

The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:

– Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.

– Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.

