0:00 | 15.01.2020



Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) Estelle Gold District Technical Presentation



Minerals explorer and developer Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3)(‘Nova’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce the Estelle Gold District Technical Presentation.

To view the Presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/01KCR638

About Nova Minerals Ltd:

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.

The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:

– Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.

– Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.

Contact:

Managing Director/CEO

Avi Kimelman

P: +61 3 9614 0600

E: info@novaminerals.com.au

Source:

Nova Minerals Ltd

