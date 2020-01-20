0:00 | 21.01.2020

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) Moves to 70% Ownership of the Estelle Gold Camp

The Directors of Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:QTRPF) are pleased to confirm that Nova now has a 70% interest in the Estelle Gold Camp through surpassing the stage 3 expenditure requirements. The Company expects to earn 85% interest in the project with current planned expenditure in the very near term with current expenditure planned (ASX 20 November 2017). NVA Managing Director, Mr. Avi Kimelman said: “Completing the move to 70% in a quick time considering the resource achieved open in all directions demonstrates Nova’s intent, ambition, strategy and its absolute confidence to fully explore and ultimate develop the Estelle Gold Camp. We are committed to significantly increasing the current 2.5Moz resource and move the Korbel prospect to development stage during the course of 2020. Nova’s greatest accomplishment in 2019 on such small budgets was proving up 2.5Moz of gold in the Inferred Category in a very short period of time and demonstrating exceptional gold leach recoveries averaging 76% at the Korbel Gold Deposit (one of 15 known prospects). We look forward to amplifying our exploration and project development efforts in 2020 and are committed to keeping our shareholders constantly updated on our progress.” The Company is confident with its prioritised systematic exploration strategy and the team’s commitment is on track to solidify the Estelle Project as the next emerging major gold camp.” Furthermore, after Nova successfully confirming its maiden resource at the Estelle Project in southern Alaska, the Company plans to fast track exploration at the Project, with a view to progressively expanding the resource base from the current 2.5Moz inferred resource. The Company’s funds will be invested in a series of ongoing exploration campaigns – including targeting, mapping and drilling programs – across the district-scale Estelle Project. Immediate priorities will include a resource upgrade at Oxide Korbel Blocks A and B as soon as practical, additional drilling at Oxide Korbel Blocks C and D and RPM (ASX announcement: 9 December, 2019), and a maiden project-wide resource statement to build on the maiden 2.5Moz inferred gold resource (ASX announcement: 11 September 2019). The Company will update the market on its exploration progress and results, and will also seek to fast track preliminary economic evaluation on the Oxide Korbel resource area. To view tables and figures, please visit:

About Nova Minerals Ltd: Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia. The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy: – Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project. – Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.

