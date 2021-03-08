|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:00 | 09.03.2021
Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) Presents at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference
Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) advises investors that Christopher Gerteisen, CEO and Executive Director, has pre-recorded a presentation for the 33rd Annual Roth Conference to be held between 15-17 March 2021.
Shareholders that are interested in viewing the video can do so by registering and viewing here:
About Nova Minerals Ltd:
Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.
The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:
– Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.
– Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.
