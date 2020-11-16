ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 17.11.2020
NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) CEO Presentation to the AGM

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) provides the CEO Presentation to the AGM.

– Technology accelerates R&D from years to weeks

– Partnership with Dalhousie University

– Battery testing, design, and prototyping services

– Sales to battery & OEM multinationals in 15 countries

– Owner of DPMG manufacturing technology

To view the AGM Address by the Chairman, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Z468SI69

To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LN3NW84G

About NOVONIX Ltd:

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.

Contact:
Greg Baynton
Director NOVONIX
Phone: +61 414 970 566
Email: greg@novonixgroup.com

Chris Burns
CEO NOVONIX
Phone: +1 902 449 9121
Email: chris@novonixgroup.com

Source:
NOVONIX Ltd

Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

22:53 Uhr | 16.11.2020
Kalifornien zieht Notbremse: Mehr ...

22:44 Uhr | 16.11.2020
Biden warnt: Trumps Blockade ...

22:27 Uhr | 16.11.2020
Perus Parlament ebnet Weg für ...

22:25 Uhr | 16.11.2020
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: ...

22:17 Uhr | 16.11.2020
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow mit ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer