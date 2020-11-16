0:00 | 17.11.2020



NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) CEO Presentation to the AGM



NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) provides the CEO Presentation to the AGM.

– Technology accelerates R&D from years to weeks

– Partnership with Dalhousie University

– Battery testing, design, and prototyping services

– Sales to battery & OEM multinationals in 15 countries

– Owner of DPMG manufacturing technology

To view the AGM Address by the Chairman, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Z468SI69

To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LN3NW84G

About NOVONIX Ltd:

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.

