0:00 | 17.11.2020
NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) CEO Presentation to the AGM
NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) provides the CEO Presentation to the AGM.
– Technology accelerates R&D from years to weeks
– Partnership with Dalhousie University
– Battery testing, design, and prototyping services
– Sales to battery & OEM multinationals in 15 countries
– Owner of DPMG manufacturing technology
About NOVONIX Ltd:
NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.
NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.
NOVONIX’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.
Contact:
Chris Burns
