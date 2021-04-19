0:00 | 10.01.2022

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Commences Process for Nasdaq Listing

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF), today announces the commencement of the process to list its securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market (‘Nasdaq’). As announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) on 10 May 2021, NOVONIX has been exploring a secondary listing of its securities on Nasdaq. In the first stage of the process, NOVONIX has filed a registration statement, Form 20-F, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The U.S. listing is expected to take place after the SEC and Nasdaq have completed their review process and upon effectiveness of the registration statement. The securities will take the form of a Level II American Depository Receipt (ADR) program and will complement the existing primary listing of NVX shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”). An ADR is a negotiable receipt, resembling a stock certificate that is issued by a United States depositary bank appointed to evidence one or more American Depositary Shares. The Company intends to appoint The Bank of New York Mellon (“BNY Mellon”) to establish the Level II ADR Program and to act as the ADR depositary, custodian and registrar. Establishing this program is part of an ongoing strategy to expand NOVONIX’s reach to investors in the United States and make the Company’s securities potentially eligible as a direct investment for North American institutions and fund managers. Under the program, NOVONIX expects to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NVX”. The establishment of the program by NOVONIX is not a public offering or issuance of new NOVONIX ordinary shares. Under the Level II program, the ADRs will be based on NOVONIX’s ordinary shares currently on issue. Each ADR will represent four (4) fully paid ordinary shares of NOVONIX. No final decision has been made by the SEC in respect of the proposed Nasdaq listing and there can be no assurance as to the occurrence, timing and/or completion of such a listing and effectiveness of the registration statement. NOVONIX’S ordinary shares are currently listed on the ASX under the symbol “NVX” where the securities will continue to trade following any Nasdaq listing. “We believe NOVONIX was the first qualified supplier of high-capacity long-life synthetic graphite anode material to a major cell maker and is the only supplier with plans to provide large volumes of this key material in the U.S. Our technological breakthroughs are helping to power the energy storage market, leading to better performance, longer life and lower costs,” said Dr. Chris Burns, CEO of NOVONIX. “This listing furthers our long-term goal of reshoring the EV supply chain in North America and becoming a leader in the electrification economy.” This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act. About NOVONIX Ltd: NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high-performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in more than 14 countries. NOVONIX’s mission is to support the global deployment of lithium-ion battery technologies for a cleaner energy future. Contact:

