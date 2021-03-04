0:00 | 05.03.2021

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Confirmation of Director Placements

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) announced that the Company had entered into placement agreements with each of Mr Trevor St Baker AO, Mr Andrew N. Liveris AO, Admiral Robert J. Natter and Mr Robert Cooper, pursuant to which new shares were to be issued to the directors or associates of the directors at an issue price of A$2.90 per share, raising A$16.45 million in aggregate (Director Placements). The Director Placements were made conditional on shareholder approval being obtained for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, and also on completion of the institutional placement and share purchase plan (SPP) announced on 25 February 2021. The institutional placement was successfully completed on 26 February 2021. The Company announced yesterday that it has decided to defer the SPP. The Company has agreed with the relevant directors that the Director Placements will no longer be conditional on completion of the SPP, and each Director concerned remains committed to the Director Placements. The Director Placements are now conditional only on shareholder approval, which will be sought at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held in or about early to mid-April 2021. A notice of meeting for the EGM will be issued to shareholders in due course. About NOVONIX Ltd: NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high-performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in more than 14 countries. NOVONIX’s mission is to support the global deployment of lithium-ion battery technologies for a cleaner energy future. Contact:

