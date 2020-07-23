|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:00 | 24.07.2020
NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Investor Webinar Presentation
NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is pleased to announce its participation in the Share Cafe Webinar – Micro/Small Cap “Hidden Gems” Webinar to be held today (Friday 24 July 2020) at 12noon AEST / 10am AWST.
NOVONIX’s CEO, Dr Chris Burns, will provide an overview of the company’s operations, products, strategic partnerships and proprietary technologies during the presentation.
This free webinar is able to be viewed live via Zoom over the internet. To access further details of the event and to register (at no cost), please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/F8T1675F
A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.
About NOVONIX Ltd:
NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.
NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.
NOVONIX’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.
Contact:
Philip St Baker
Source:
NOVONIX Ltd
