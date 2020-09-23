0:00 | 24.09.2020



NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) North American Trading in NOVONIX Shares



NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) provides an update regarding quotation of its shares on the OTCQX(R) Best Market in North America.

The Company issued an update on 22 July 2020 advising that it had lodged an application seeking quotation of its shares on the OTCQX(R) Best Market in North America.

NOVONIX now advises that it has satisfied all requirements for the OTCQX(R) Best Market listing and is awaiting confirmation of final review and advice of a listing date from OTC Markets Group.

As previously advised, OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) operates both the OTCQX(R) Best Market and the Pink(R) Open Market for U.S. and global securities. NOVONIX’s shares are currently trading on an unsolicited basis on the Pink(R) Open Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

The Company will provide a further update shortly providing details of the date for commencement of trading of its shares under the symbol “NVNXF” the on OTCQX(R).

About NOVONIX Ltd:

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.

