09.10.2020



NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) OTC Markets Presentation – Introduction to North America



NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is delivering the battery materials the EV and renewables future needs and redefining the manufacturing processes to deliver lower costs, waste and emissions needed.

The company has core competencies across all areas of cell technology development and strong connections with leading companies in the battery, auto, renewables and electronics.

NOVONIX has demonstrated technology advantages in anode, cathode and electrolyte (with more coming) with the first commercial technology in PUREgraphite anode material with a contract with Samsung SDI.

They are the only company to break into this market from North America or Europe as their cathode technology is entering pilot scale and commercialization phase now.

To view the presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X2LQ3N0B

About NOVONIX Ltd:

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.

