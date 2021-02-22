|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:59 | 23.02.2021
NRG Energy Announces Initial $10 Million in Relief for Texas Communities
NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) today announced an initial $10 million commitment to provide relief for Texans impacted by the unprecedented effects of Winter Storm Uri. The company will provide $10 million in relief resources comprised of $3 million in cash donations and $7 million covering in-kind relief efforts and customer assistance. The funding aims to address three key areas: the immediate needs of the community, including food, water, and temporary or damaged housing; providing financial relief for customers through this difficult time; and aiding affected employees.
“Texas is our home, and we are deeply saddened by the unprecedented hardship that our community is facing as a result of the recent winter storm,” said Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a company focused on our customers, we have built a stable business that enables us to provide relief and support during this difficult time for our communities, customers, and employees. We also want to reassure our residential customers that they are not exposed to the wholesale electricity price volatility that occurred during this winter storm. In the weeks and months ahead, we are committed to continue to support recovery efforts in the communities we serve.”
NRG would also like to thank its partner Malark Logistics for the delivery last week of three semi-trucks containing nearly 100,000 bottles of drinking water to Houston.
NRG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The foregoing review of factors that could cause NRG’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this news release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect NRG’s future results included in NRG’s filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.
