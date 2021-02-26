|
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) today announced the Company is providing an interim financial impact update reflecting the unprecedented effect on the ERCOT system and settlement data from the winter storm. As a result of this new information and the ongoing regulatory uncertainties where the impacts of proposed changes cannot be reasonably estimated, the Company is withdrawing previously announced 2021 financial guidance.
During February 2021, Texas experienced unprecedented cold temperatures for a prolonged duration, resulting in a power emergency situation including power outages and an estimated all-time peak demand of 77 GWs (without load shed). Ahead of the event, NRG launched residential customer communications calling for conservation across all of its brands and initiated demand response programs to curtail customer load across all customer segments (residential, commercial and industrial). The Company also maximized available generating capacity and brought in additional resources to supplement in-state staff with technical and operating experts from the rest of its U.S. fleet.
“Our priority today is both to continue helping our Texas communities recover and working with all necessary stakeholders to improve the resilience of the energy system,” said Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG President and Chief Executive Officer. “Based on the new information available to us today, we are unable to provide financial guidance due to the unprecedented and unpredictable market outcomes resulting from winter storm Uri.”
The full financial impact of Winter Storm Uri still remains uncertain as it is subject to recently proposed regulatory changes including repricing, finalizing Commercial and Industrial meter and settlement data, and potential customer and counterparty risk including ERCOTs’ shortfall payments and uplift charges. Based on the information known to date, which is not complete and subject to change, Winter Storm Uri’s financial impact is estimated to be a $750 million loss compared to the prior guidance range provided on March 1, 2021. The impact is driven by the following elements received from ERCOT since NRG’s last earnings call:
Resettlement data
Latest system-wide default of $3.1 billion
Increased uplift charges to load
Ancillary and other estimates including results in other regions
As of March 15, 2021, NRG had $3.3 billion of liquidity available to continue to support its operations.
Although NRG believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated herein include, among others, the potential impact of COVID-19 or any other pandemic on the Company’s operations, financial position, risk exposure and liquidity, general economic conditions, hazards customary in the power industry, weather conditions and extreme weather events, competition in wholesale power markets, the volatility of energy and fuel prices, failure of customers or counterparties to perform under contracts, changes in the wholesale power markets, changes in government or market regulations, the condition of capital markets generally, our ability to access capital markets, cyberterrorism and inadequate cybersecurity, unanticipated outages at our generation facilities, adverse results in current and future litigation, failure to identify, execute or successfully implement acquisitions, repowerings or asset sales, our ability to implement value enhancing improvements to plant operations and companywide processes, our ability to achieve our net debt targets our ability to maintain investment grade credit metrics, our ability to proceed with projects under development or the inability to complete , the construction of such projects on schedule or within budget, the inability to maintain or create successful partnering relationships, our ability to operate our business efficiently, our ability to retain retail customers, our ability to realize value through our commercial operations strategy, the ability to successfully integrate businesses of acquired companies, including Direct Energy, our ability to realize anticipated benefits of transactions (including expected cost savings and other synergies) or the risk that anticipated benefits may take longer to realize than expected, and our ability to execute our Capital Allocation Plan. Achieving investment grade credit metrics is not a indication of or guarantee that the Company will receive investment grade credit ratings. Debt and share repurchases may be made from time to time subject to market conditions and other factors, including as permitted by United States securities laws. Furthermore, any common stock dividend is subject to available capital and market conditions.
NRG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The foregoing review of factors that could impact NRG’s actual results should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect NRG’s future results included in NRG’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
