22:42 | 21.04.2020
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7, 2020
NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) plans to report First Quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.
A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through NRG’s website at http://www.nrg.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” in the “Investors” section found at the top of the home page. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.
