ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:05 | 18.11.2020
NRG Energy Recognizes Business Customers During Inaugural Excellence in Energy Awards
NRG Energy, Inc. (NSYE: NRG) honored its top energy customers in efficiency, sustainability and community through the inaugural Excellence in Energy Awards held on November 18, 2020.
The Excellence in Energy Awards identifies customers by industry that demonstrate a strong commitment to planning and implementation of sustainability and energy efficiency goals and are also engaged in the community. With the launch of these awards, NRG is applauding the energy achievements and milestones of its customers.
“Our customers inspire us every day at NRG,” said Robert Gaudette, Senior Vice President of NRG Energy, Inc. “This event is dedicated to them. We want to recognize our customers for their effort in optimizing their energy solutions and giving back to the community. The awards are about celebrating the ways organizations are taking charge of their energy future and moving toward more multi-faceted approaches benefiting them and their communities.”
NRG is honored to announce its first Excellence in Energy Award winners.
Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
Bank of America
City of Houston
Dallas Independent School District
Houston Methodist Hospital
Investment Corporation of America
YMCA Dallas Metropolitan
As a winner of the Excellence in Energy Awards, organizations further demonstrate and certify their excellence as an energy leader responsible with energy consumption and a good neighbor in the community.
Customers, brokers and account managers were invited to submit essay submissions outlining the achievements of the customers based on three categories: Community, Sustainability and Energy Efficiency. To be eligible, candidates needed to be a Reliant Energy or NRG Energy customer categorized as a large business with an active supply contract. Large business Sustainability and Energy Efficiency customers were also eligible.
Congratulations to all the organizations making advances on their energy journeys. NRG is already committed to recognizing excellence again in November 2021 for the next “Excellence in Energy” event.
