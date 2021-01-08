7:04 | 08.01.2021

NTT to Exhibit Online at CES 2021, the World’s Most Influential Tech Event

NTT Corporation (NTT)(TOKYO:9432) will exhibit at CES 2021, the world’s most influential tech event, which will be held online from Monday, January 11 to Thursday, January 14, 2021(EST). This is the second attendance at the CES for NTT following last year. Through presentations and videos, NTT will showcase as follows:

“NTT vision for moving IOWN forward”

Jun Sawada, President and Chief Executive Officer, NTT

Jan 12, 10:15–10:45am (EST) / Jan 13, 0:15–0:45am (JST)

Jun Sawada talks about how NTT is moving the IOWN initiative forward and its future prospects, hosted by top NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Takuma Sato.

The IOWN initiative introduces photonics-electronics convergence technology into devices like LSI, silicon chipsets, as well as networks to achieve faster information processing and ultra-low energy consumption.

As a result, it is expected to develop a more flexible computing and communications infrastructure, and make more accurate predictions about the future by cyber physical interaction.

Exhibitor Presentation [On-demand]:

“The IOWN initiative for smart world in the future”

Katsuhiko Kawazoe, Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development Planning, NTT

Katsuhiko Kawazoe presents how breakthrough innovation in optical technologies help make IOWN a reality, utilizing three key platform technologies and five use case scenarios.

Showcase Gallery [On-demand]:

Video presenting IOWN-related examples

NTT will showcase IOWN Use-case in the area of Healthcare, Environment and Energy, Agriculture, Sports & Entertainment, Mobility by short movies. NTT will also launch “NTT R&D CES 2021 Special Room” on the “DOOR”, its 3D typed owned media that showcases IOWN-related videos and introduction video of the “DOOR”. The “DOOR” can be available through VR devices, smart phones and PCs. NTT’s contents of CES 2021 will be accessible on the “DOOR” after the middle of February, 2021.

Reference:

CES Official Website https://www.ces.tech/

NTT CES 2021 Special Website https://www.ntt.co.jp/activity/en/ces/

NTT R&D CES 2021 Special Room https://door.ntt/web/rooms/ces_room.html1 IOWN (Innovative Optical and Wireless Network) is a future communication infrastructure that uses leading-edge optical and information processing technologies to create a smart world.About NTT

NTT believes in resolving social issues through our business operations by applying technology for good. We help clients accelerate growth and innovate for current and new business models. Our services include digital business consulting, technology and managed services for cybersecurity, applications, workplace, cloud, datacenter and networks all supported by our deep industry expertise and innovation. As a top 5 global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse teams operate in 80+ countries and regions and deliver services to over 190 of them. We serve over 80% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities around the world. For more information on NTT, visit www.global.ntt/.

