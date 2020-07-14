0:45 | 15.07.2020

NuScale Completes Next Major Accomplishment for the Vendor Design Review with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission

NuScale Power today announced that it completed its second submittal to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) for pre-licensing Vendor Design Review (VDR) of its groundbreaking small modular reactor (SMR) design. “NuScale is excited about the opportunities in Canada for our SMR technology, and we continue to make significant market entry progress,” said NuScale Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Hopkins. “As NuScale prepares to deliver the U.S.’s first SMR power plant, we are pleased to simultaneously advance our work to bring the benefits of our safe, reliable, and operationally-flexible nuclear power plant to meet Canada’s diverse energy needs. Working with our majority owner Fluor, NuScale has developed an extensive supply chain in Canada through which it can serve customers in Canada and around the globe.” Despite COVID-19, NuScale’s Regulatory Affairs team and the CNSC continue to move this process forward on schedule. NuScale recognizes the invaluable role of the CNSC to advance this work during such challenging times. NuScale’s VDR is to be completed in four submittals. The first submittal occurred on December 10, 2019. NuScale’s submission is a combined Phase 1 and 2 level VDR, as the company’s SMR design is mature and can directly enter VDR Phase 2. “Completion of the Vendor Design Review provides assurance to both the regulator and potential customers that the NuScale design will be acceptable to build and operate in Canada,” said NuScale Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Tom Bergman. NuScale has signed an agreement with Bruce Power to develop a business case to support the company’s efforts to bring its innovative and unique SMR technology to Canada. As well, Ontario Power Generation participates on the NuScale Advisory Board and provides advice on potential deployment of NuScale technology in Canada. NuScale’s work with both companies is a strong endorsement of the interest in Canada for the company’s innovative SMR technology. ​​​​​About NuScale Power NuScale Power has developed a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, and other process heat applications. This groundbreaking small modular reactor (SMR) design features a fully factory-fabricated NuScale Power Module™ capable of generating 60 MW of electricity using a safer, smaller, and scalable version of pressurized water reactor technology. NuScale’s scalable design – a power plant can house up to 12 individual power modules – offers the benefits of carbon-free energy and reduces the financial commitments associated with gigawatt-sized nuclear facilities. The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation, a global engineering, procurement, and construction company with a 60-year history in commercial nuclear power. NuScale is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has offices in Corvallis, OR; Rockville, MD; Charlotte, NC; Richland, WA; and London, UK. Follow us on Twitter: @NuScale_Power, Facebook: NuScale Power, LLC, LinkedIn: NuScale-Power, and Instagram: nuscale_power. NuScale has a new logo, brand, and website. Watch the short video.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714006062/en/