17:00 | 15.09.2020

NUSO Announces New Charitable Partnerships to Strengthen St. Louis Communities and Local Families

NUSO, a recognized leader in business telecommunications, is pleased to announce charitable contributions to local nonprofits in the St. Louis community. Operation Food Search, North Sarah Food Hub, and Saint Louis Crisis Nursery will all receive contributions to advance their independent regional causes. As part of NUSO’s social responsibility, this commitment reflects the company’s goals to make a lasting impact in the communities where many employees call home. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company sees the growing need for access to healthy food and other resources for families dealing with emergencies. “The spirit of community runs deep at NUSO. As part of our responsibility as effective corporate citizens, NUSO is proud to partner with local nonprofit organizations,” said Matt Siemens, CEO of NUSO. “We are committed to making a lasting impact in our local community, and we are looking forward to working with these impactful nonprofits for years to come.” NUSO believes everyone has the right to quality nutrition and safe housing. In this difficult time, the company wants to help organizations working tirelessly to support healthy neighborhoods and community development. By focusing on supporting families and children, NUSO’s nonprofit partners work towards boosting economic and community growth for the Midwest region. Hunger is a major issue across the country. 1 in 6 American children do not know where their next meal is coming from. Organizations like Operation Food Search and North Sarah Food Hub provide thousands of meals to communities considered “food deserts” every month. In addition to food distribution, both groups offer nutrition and wellness resources including cooking courses, training, and demonstrations. In conjunction with food distribution, NUSO is also partnering with Saint Louis Crisis Nursery. This organization works to ensure families experiencing difficulties such as illness, homelessness, domestic violence, or overwhelming parental stress have access to safe housing. The Nursery also provides parent empowerment classes, community outreach programs, and food insecurity support. There is a continued need for non-profits like Operation Food Search, North Sarah Food Hub, and Saint Louis Crisis Nursery in the St. Louis area. NUSO is proud to partner with these dedicated organizations. Visit www.operationfoodsearch.org, www.northsarah.org, and www.crisisnurserykids.org to learn more about these organizations.

About NUSO

NUSO delivers complex cloud communication solutions in real-time through authorized channel partners serving the small to medium business (SMB) and enterprise markets. Our transparent approach presents our channel partners as an ally instead of a competitor. Natively developed real world business communication tools seamlessly connect you to your customers, vendors, and team members across all platforms including desktop, desk phone, and mobile devices. We simplify unified communications (UCaaS) and contact center (CCaaS) with phone, text, chat, and collaboration, so you never miss an opportunity. Our SIP Trunking integrates with legacy phone systems, so every organization can take advantage of our speed and advanced features. Other providers take weeks to deploy what NUSO can satisfy in minutes. NUSO changes the velocity of cloud communications. We are ready to work for you. We are headquartered in University City, MO and serve the United States and Canada today. To learn more, visit us at www.nuso.cloud or give us a call at (844) 438-NUSO (6876).

About St. Louis Crisis Nursery

The Nursery is the premier child abuse prevention program in the St. Louis region. Exceptional outcomes, including a track record that 99% of children in our program remain free from abuse and neglect, have set national and even international standards for child abuse prevention in other communities throughout the world. We began as a respite care program for families dealing with unexpected crises; the Nursery now works to address the whole family, including parent empowerment training, community outreach centers located directly in at-risk communities, food insecurity programs, the Latino Outreach Program, and home and field visits. In 2016, the Nursery celebrated the opening of a new Outreach Center in Ferguson, in partnership with St. Peters UCC Church, to maintain a presence in the community following the unrest in the region in 2014. Perhaps most remarkably, in our 34-year history, we have protected and preserved the childhoods of more than 120,000 girls and boys. This year, nearly 5,000 will call the Nursery “home” while their families weather the storms of life.

About Operation Food Search

Established in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a leader in hunger relief, nutrition education, and advocacy serving the Greater St. Louis region. Each month, Operation Food Search helps to feed more than 200,000 individuals who struggle with hunger and food insecurity through our key programs: Emergency Food Distribution, Operation Backpack, Nutrition Education, Summer Meals. With a goal to end childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and helps children access the food they need.

About North Sarah Food Hub

HOSCO Shift, Inc. (pronounced: Hoss-Koh), is a local 501(c)3 organization dedicated to creating solutions around food justice and food access. We have distributed over 13,349 meals to surrounding neighborhoods in St. Louis City and East St. Louis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005171/en/