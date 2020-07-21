|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:20 | 21.07.2020
Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call
Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release second quarter earnings results on Monday, August 10, 2020, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EDT) to discuss and answer investor questions on second quarter results and the outlook.
Since April, the global pandemic has created an influx of callers dialing into conference lines individually from their home offices which has caused delays in getting participants into the requested calls. To avoid delays in accessing our Q2 Earnings conference call, Nutrien has implemented Direct Event which will require participants to pre-register for the call online through the following link; http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4497183. Alternatively, callers can also pre-register by phone at 1-888-869-1189 and providing Conference ID 4497183. Once the registration is complete, a confirmation will be sent providing the dial in number and both the Direct Event Passcode and your unique Registrant ID to join this call. For security reasons, please do NOT share this information with anyone else. A webcast of the conference call and the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting Nutrien’s website, www.nutrien.com/investors/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days from the time of the call.
A recording of the conference call will also be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-800-585-8367 and inputting the conference identification number 4497183. The recording will be available through November 9, 2020
