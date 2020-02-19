|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:39 | 19.02.2020
Nutrien Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.45 per Share
Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) (NYSE, TSX: NTR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.45 per share payable April 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2020.
Registered shareholders who are residents of Canada as reflected in Nutrien’s shareholders register, as well as beneficial holders (i.e. shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary) whose intermediary is a participant in CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. or its nominee, CDS & Co., will receive their dividend in Canadian dollars, calculated based on the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate on March 31, 2020. Registered shareholders resident outside of Canada as reflected in Nutrien’s shareholders register, including the United States, as well as beneficial holders whose intermediary is a participant in The Depository Trust Company or its nominee, Cede & Co., will receive their dividend in US dollars. However, registered shareholders of Nutrien may elect to change the currency of their dividend payments to US dollars or Canadian dollars, as applicable. In addition, Nutrien offers registered shareholders direct deposit by electronic funds transfer for dividend payments.
Registered shareholders may elect to change the currency of their dividend and enroll for direct deposit by contacting, Nutrien’s registrar and transfer agent, AST Trust Company (Canada), directly (1-800-387-0825 or inquiries@astfinancial.com). Beneficial shareholders, who hold their shares through a broker, should contact their broker to determine the ability and necessary steps involved in an election to change the currency of their dividend payment. For further details, please visit www.nutrien.com/investors/shareholder-information/dividends.
All dividends paid by Nutrien are, pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), designated as eligible dividends.
