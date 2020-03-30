|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:56 | 30.03.2020
Nutrien Expects Solid Demand for Spring Season and Announces Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) (NYSE, TSX: NTR) today announced that it continues to expect solid demand for crop inputs for the coming spring season and that its facilities continue to operate given its business is deemed an essential service by governments. Nutrien also announced that its annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. (Eastern time). This year, to proactively deal with the public health impact of COVID-19, Nutrien will hold the meeting in a virtual only format via live online webcast.
“Nutrien continues to expect solid demand for crop inputs for the spring season, despite some recent wet weather in the US, which has caused modest delays in field activity in some regions of the country. Our business is deemed essential by governments around the world, which underscores the criticality of the agriculture sector. Our facilities have continued to operate, under enhanced safety protocols, in order to ensure growers globally have the products and solutions they need to maximize crop production. Nutrien has a strong balance sheet, stable dividend and ample access to liquidity as we enter our peak period of demand,” commented Chuck Magro, Nutrien’s President and CEO.
Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend, submit questions and vote at Nutrien’s annual meeting online at https://web.lumiagm.com/176182151. Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the meeting as guests, but guests will not be able to vote or submit questions at the meeting.
The vast majority of Nutrien’s shareholders vote in advance of the meeting by proxy using the various available voting channels, and these voting channels will continue to be available. Nutrien encourages shareholders to continue to vote in advance of the meeting by proxy.
Detailed instructions about how to participate at the meeting online and a description of the items of business to be considered at the meeting can be found in the notice of meeting and accompanying management proxy circular. In particular, shareholders who wish to appoint a third party as their proxyholder (including non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who wish to appoint themselves as proxyholder) are asked to carefully follow the instructions in the management proxy circular, which include the additional step of registering such proxyholder with Nutrien’s transfer agent. This year Nutrien is using “notice and access” to deliver its meeting materials and, as a result, the notice of meeting and accompanying management proxy circular are accessible on Nutrien’s website at www.nutrien.com/investors/notice-and-access and under Nutrien’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
If you have any questions or need assistance to vote, please contact Nutrien’s strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Kingsdale Advisors, by toll-free telephone in North America at 1-866-581-0507 or collect call at 1-416-867-2272 outside North America, or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer