|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:18 | 12.02.2020
Nutrien to Present at the BMO 29th Global Metals and Mining Conference
Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) (NYSE, TSX: NTR) announced today that Mr. Chuck Magro, Nutrien’s President and CEO, will be presenting at the BMO 29th Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, FL., on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. EST.
The presentation will be audio cast and available on the Company’s website at: https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.
Contact us at: www.nutrien.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer