|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 13.01.2020
nVent Electric plc to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, February 5
nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, will report fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. ET.
The financial results will be posted on the company’s website at http://investors.nvent.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.
Related presentation materials will be posted to http://investors.nvent.com prior to the conference call.
nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.
