0:09 | 23.06.2020
NYSEG and RG&E File Rate Case Settlement with NY Public Service Commission
NYSEG and RG&E, subsidiaries of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), today announced that they have filed a proposed rate case settlement with the New York Public Service Commission (NYPSC). The proposed agreement earned support from stakeholders that include customer groups, industry, governmental and environmental interests, with more than 20 parties signing the settlement. News of the filing comes after months of negotiations and after thoughtful discussions with stakeholders about how the companies can best serve customers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The settlement filed today puts customers first and, upon approval, will provide immediate COVID-19 relief to residential and commercial customers, while also limiting the rate impact to ensure that NYSEG and RG&E customers will continue to have among the lowest electric and gas rates in the state,” said Carl A. Taylor, President and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E. “The proposed plan will enable much needed investment in our infrastructure and harnesses the power of technology to make our electric system more resilient, providing for a better customer experience. It also re-affirms our commitment to build more economic, social and environmentally sustainable communities throughout the areas we serve.”
Details of the settlement include a three-year rate plan that includes the following benefits to customers:
The companies will create two new electric economic development programs targeted towards both small and large businesses. A $2 million annual Small Business Customer Program and a $4 million annual Large Business Customer program will be established using funds from the companies’ proposed economic development program to assist businesses that have been impacted as a result of COVID-19.
As part of the COVID-19 response, the companies will continue to maintain an arrears forgiveness program as part of the Low-Income Program; and institute a more flexible deferred payment agreement program.
The companies commit to structure their gas system planning with the objective of achieving a zero-net increase in gas usage. To accomplish this, the companies will promote and incentivize the use of heat pumps and will place increased emphasis on Non-Pipe Alternatives to help reduce natural gas consumption over time in alignment with state goals.
Additionally, the companies will continue to fix all leaks in the gas system each year, as has been their practice over the last 20+ years. This is a rare industry best practice that has led to reduced levels of lost gas, increased safety and reliability, and higher customer satisfaction.
The companies will also fund a study on how the gas business may change due to the CLCPA and will perform a Renewables Integration Study.
As the state continues to face harsh and frequent storms, and in an effort to reduce the frequency and duration of service interruptions, the settlement provides for investments of $107 million at NYSEG and $35 million at RG&E’s over the 2020-2023 period to improve the resiliency of the companies’ electric distribution systems and create a more intelligent and automated system.
The settlement also calls for increased funding for Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure, improved system capacity equipment and additional infrastructure improvement programs designed to increase the reliability and safety of the electric system.
The companies’ commitment to infrastructure investment will also support significant direct and indirect employment and economic development throughout the state.
A new annual $10 million (NYSEG) and $1.6 million (RG&E) danger tree program will be established to address danger trees outside of the distribution right of way, including but not limited to, ash trees.
As part of the smart meter implementation plan, the companies will also upgrade billing systems and implement customer energy usage systems that will provide customers with more granular data about their energy usage (15-minute intervals for residential customers and 5-minute intervals for commercial) to allow for better energy management.
While the original proposal filed by the companies in May 2019 called for new delivery rates to go into effect in May 2020, the settlement filed today delays the rate increase for the first rate year from taking effect until October 2020. The delivery increases for the electric businesses, which will begin in October of the first rate year are 4.6% at NYSEG and 2.4% at RG&E, and the bill impact to customers is approximately 2.3% and 1.4% respectively. The monthly bill increase for an average NYSEG electric residential customer is $2.49. The monthly bill increase for an average RG&E electric residential customer is $0.37. For both NYSEG and RG&E, their gas businesses have no delivery increases in the first rate year.
In rate years two and three, NYSEG electric’s delivery increase will be 9.1% in each year, with a monthly bill increase of $4.13 and $5.54, respectively, for the average residential customer. In rate years two and three, NYSEG’s gas business delivery increase will be 0.8% and 1.6%, with a monthly bill increase of $0.55 and $1.20, respectively, for the average residential gas heating customer.
For RG&E customers, electric delivery increases for rate years two and three are 5.2% in each year, with a monthly bill increase of $3.82 and $4.14, respectively, for the average residential customer. In rate year two, RG&E’s average residential gas heating customers will experience a minimal rate increase of 0.3%, and a 1.3% increase in rate year three, equating to a monthly bill increase of $0.20 and $0.83, respectively, for the average residential gas heating customer.
The proposed rate plan settlement is anticipated to go into effect October 1, 2020. Parties supporting the settlement include the staff of the New York State Department of Public Service, Alliance for a Green Economy (NYSEG and RG&E gas cases only), Binghamton Regional Sustainability Coalition (NYSEG and RG&E gas cases only), Bob Wyman, ChargePoint, Inc. (NYSEG and RG&E electric cases only), Concerned Citizens of Oneonta (NYSEG and RG&E gas cases only), Dennis Higgins (NYSEG and RG&E gas cases only), Empire State Development Corporation (the New York State Department of Economic Development), Fossil Free Tompkins (NYSEG and RG&E gas cases only), HeatSmart, a program of Solar Tompkins, Inc. (NYSEG and RG&E gas cases only), IBEW, Local Union 10 (NYSEG electric and gas cases), Keith Schue (NYSEG and RG&E gas cases only), Multiple Intervenors, New York Geothermal Energy Organization, New York Power Authority (NYSEG and RG&E electric cases only), Nucor Steel Auburn, Inc. (NYSEG electric and gas cases only), Ratepayers and Community Intervenors (NYSEG and RG&E gas cases only), Rochester People’s Climate Coalition (NYSEG and RG&E gas cases only), Suzanne Winkler (NYSEG gas case only), Walmart Inc. (NYSEG and RG&E electric cases only).
