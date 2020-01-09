14:00 | 09.01.2020

Oasis Intelligence Launches, Arming Cannabis & Hemp Marketers With Unprecedented Consumer Data & Insights

Oasis Intelligence officially launched today, offering brand marketers in the cannabis and hemp industry, as well as related sectors, a much needed tool: unprecedented access to consumer insights at scale. The industry is poised for more growth in 2020, with Illinois notably being the tenth state to allow for adult-use recreational cannabis and racking up $10.8 million in sales over the first five days. Simple access to cannabis is the initial driver of sales. But brands are largely flying blind when it comes to understanding where the market is going next and what consumers really want, how they want it, and why. Co-founded by Laura Albers and Ben Woo, two veterans of the advertising, strategy consulting, and cannabis industries, Oasis Intelligence’s Oasis Cannabis and Hemp Tracking Study™ consists of over 20,000 current users and prospective users across all demographics, recruited from across every state in the US and Washington DC. “Building a successful cannabis and hemp brand in 2020 and beyond requires creating products and education that truly put the consumer’s wants and needs first,” said Laura Albers. “That’s why Ben and I are launching Oasis Intelligence,” she continued. “Oasis Intelligence represents the voice of the consumer, a critical piece of the puzzle that’s been missing until now. Understanding and having empathy for the real people purchasing products means businesses can better align their product portfolio and marketing with consumer demand.” Laura Albers’ experience is rooted in her time with McCann New York, TBWAChiat Day, RedSky Strategy and the experiential Cannaboss Circle and as co-founder of Cannabis research and manufacturing symposium Microscopes & Machines. Ben Woo hails from Monitor Deloitte, TBWAChiat Day, and RedSky Strategy, having worked on many health & wellness, beauty, CPG, and cannabis brands to date. For those looking to reduce risk, optimize ROI and drive growth, Oasis Intelligence has a range of solutions, from custom reports and research to white papers and subscriptions to the interactive online dashboard coming later in 2020. These are valuable resources for multi-state operators, brand executives, investors, analysts, and agencies; as well as companies in adjacent industries such as sports and entertainment, health and wellness, beauty, CPG, and retail.

About Oasis Intelligence

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA., Oasis Intelligence is a global cannabis and hemp consumer data and insights company that places an emphasis on the voice of the consumer in an industry too narrowly focused on point-of-sale numbers. Our groundbreaking Oasis Cannabis and Hemp Tracking Study™ is the largest state-by-state proprietary survey of consumer attitudes across North America. This unique, human-centric approach is backed by our peerless expertise in quantitative and qualitative consumer market research, brand strategy, and growth strategy. We paint a complete picture of the cannabis and hemp users of today – and the ones of tomorrow. To learn more please visit https://oasisintelligence.com/

