23:16 | 29.03.2021

Oceana Applauds President Biden Offshore Wind Plan as ‘Game-Changing’

Today, the Biden-Harris administration announced new leasing, funding, and development goals to advance offshore wind energy in the United States while also creating new American jobs. In response, Oceana released the following statement from Jacqueline Savitz, chief policy officer: “Offshore wind has the potential to be a game-changer in the U.S. energy portfolio, replacing the fossil fuels that are driving climate change. We applaud the Biden-Harris administration helping to make offshore wind a reality in the United States — a necessary step in our climate strategy. Our oceans can and should be an important player in helping to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. For the U.S. to successfully take full advantage of this unlimited resource that can help solve our climate and energy challenges, Oceana is calling for permanent protections from dirty and dangerous offshore drilling as well. We look forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration to ensure that offshore wind development includes strong protections for ocean habitat, especially for the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale.” A recent Oceana analysis finds ending new leasing for offshore oil and gas could prevent over 19 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions as well as more than $720 billion in damages to people, property, and the environment. Additionally, the analysis found that ending new leasing will also safeguard the U.S. clean coast economy, which supports around 3.3 million American jobs and $250 billion in GDP through activities like tourism, recreation, and fishing. Use the following link to share this statement: https://bit.ly/3u9ANpt

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-third of the world's wild fish catch. With more than 225 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles and sharks, Oceana's campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal, every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world.