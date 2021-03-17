|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:00 | 17.03.2021
O’Charley’s Raises $575,000 for the Folded Flag Foundation to Support the Spouses and Children of Fallen Heroes
O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar today announced it raised $575,000 in 2020 to support the Folded Flag Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides educational scholarships or grants to Gold Star families who lost loved ones in combat serving our country.
“We cannot thank O’Charley’s and its sister brands enough for their ongoing partnership,” said Kim Frank, President of the Folded Flag Foundation. “We recognize that the past year has been challenging for many and we are grateful that O’Charley’s was able to continue to exemplify their ongoing commitment and support for families who lost a loved one while defending our country.”
O’Charley’s and its sister brands continued their Give $5, Get $5 campaign to raise money for Folded Flag, wherein guests donated $5 to Folded Flag and received a $5 credit for purchases. In 2020, O’Charley’s also created another giving channel by hosting a free virtual benefit concert series, the Songwriters Café, that featured artists including Lee Brice and Russell Dickerson among others.
“Folded Flag does amazing work to ensure that opportunity doesn’t end when tragedy strikes these families,” said Craig Barber, CEO of O’Charley’s. “It has been extraordinary to see how the leadership, crew and guests in our restaurants have stepped up to support this worthy cause, which is dear to all of us at O’Charley’s.”
O’Charley’s support for the Folded Flag Foundation is part of their larger Hometown Heroes initiative, which recognizes and supports heroes from our communities, including frontline workers along with our active duty military, veterans and their surviving family members.
