|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:10 | 22.09.2020
OCP Announces Date of Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Earnings
OCP S.A. (“OCP” or the “Company”), a global leader in the fertilizer industry, will release its second quarter and first half 2020 results on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. The results will be available to holders of the Company’s bonds, qualified institutional buyers, securities analysts and market makers on the OCP Intralinks portal from 9:00 a.m. EDT, 2:00 p.m. Morocco and London time (GMT+1).
OCP senior management will host a conference call to discuss second quarter and first half 2020 results at 10:00 a.m. EDT, 3:00 p.m. Morocco and London time (GMT+1) on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 for holders of the Company’s bonds, qualified institutional buyers, securities analysts and market makers.
Eligible parties that have not already registered for access to the Intralinks portal may do so by contacting the Investor Relations Department by emailing g.laraki@ocpgroup.ma.
For more information visit: www.ocpgroup.ma.
