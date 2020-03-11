ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:00 | 11.03.2020
Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024|Rise in Investments in Deepwater and Ultra-deepwater E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the offshore drilling market and it is poised to grow by USD 38.53 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.Request a free sample report of 2020-2024
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005560/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rise in investments in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Offshore Drilling Market is segmented as below:
Application
Shallow Water

Deepwater

Ultra-deepwater
Geographic Segmentation
Americas

APAC

EMEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download the latest free sample of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30784Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our offshore drilling market report covers the following areas:

Offshore Drilling Market Size

Offshore Drilling Market Trends

Offshore Drilling Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies declining costs of offshore projects as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore drilling market growth during the next few years.
Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the offshore drilling market, including some of the vendors such as BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Qatargas Operating Company and Royal Dutch Shell. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the offshore drilling market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformOffshore Drilling Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore drilling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the offshore drilling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the offshore drilling market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore drilling market vendors
Table of ContentPART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Shallow water – Market size and forecast 2019-2023

Deepwater – Market size and forecast 2019-2023

Ultra-deepwater – Market size and forecast 2019-2023

Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2023

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2023

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2023

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2023

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers

Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
Seizing of funding for E&P activities by World Bank

Declining costs of offshore projects

Emergence of next-generation automated drilling rigs
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

TRANSOCEAN

Weatherford
PART 13: APPENDIX
Research methodology

List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005560/en/

