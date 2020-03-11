|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:00 | 11.03.2020
Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024|Rise in Investments in Deepwater and Ultra-deepwater E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the offshore drilling market and it is poised to grow by USD 38.53 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.Request a free sample report of 2020-2024
Rise in investments in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Deepwater
Ultra-deepwater
APAC
EMEA
Offshore Drilling Market Size
Offshore Drilling Market Trends
Offshore Drilling Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies declining costs of offshore projects as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore drilling market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore drilling market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the offshore drilling market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the offshore drilling market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore drilling market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market size and forecast 2019-2023
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by application
Shallow water – Market size and forecast 2019-2023
Deepwater – Market size and forecast 2019-2023
Ultra-deepwater – Market size and forecast 2019-2023
Market opportunity by application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2023
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2023
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2023
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2023
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Declining costs of offshore projects
Emergence of next-generation automated drilling rigs
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Baker Hughes
Halliburton
National Oilwell Varco
Schlumberger
TRANSOCEAN
Weatherford
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer