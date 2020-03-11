22:00 | 11.03.2020

Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024|Rise in Investments in Deepwater and Ultra-deepwater E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the offshore drilling market and it is poised to grow by USD 38.53 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.Request a free sample report of 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Rise in investments in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Offshore Drilling Market is segmented as below:

Application

Shallow Water Deepwater Ultra-deepwater

Geographic Segmentation

Americas APAC EMEA

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our offshore drilling market report covers the following areas: Offshore Drilling Market Size Offshore Drilling Market Trends Offshore Drilling Market Industry Analysis This study identifies declining costs of offshore projects as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore drilling market growth during the next few years.

Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the offshore drilling market, including some of the vendors such as BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Qatargas Operating Company and Royal Dutch Shell. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the offshore drilling market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore drilling market growth during the next five years Estimation of the offshore drilling market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the offshore drilling market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore drilling market vendors

Table of ContentPART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Preface 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market size and forecast 2019-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application Comparison by application Shallow water – Market size and forecast 2019-2023 Deepwater – Market size and forecast 2019-2023 Ultra-deepwater – Market size and forecast 2019-2023 Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2023 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2023 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2023 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2023 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2023 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Seizing of funding for E&P activities by World Bank Declining costs of offshore projects Emergence of next-generation automated drilling rigs

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Baker Hughes Halliburton National Oilwell Varco Schlumberger TRANSOCEAN Weatherford

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

