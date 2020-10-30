23:00 | 30.10.2020

Offshore Drilling Market to Post 6% CAGR During 2020-2024 | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the offshore drilling market and it is poised to grow by USD 11.34 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005456/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the offshore drilling market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

Shallow water.

What are the major trends in the market?

Seizing of funding for E&P activities by the World Bank.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2020-2024.

Who are the top players in the market?

Baker Hughes Co., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Drilling Co. of 1972 AS, Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, and Weatherford International Plc are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the growth in demand for oil and natural gas. However, the growth of alternative gaming platforms will challenge market growth.

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baker Hughes Co., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Drilling Co. of 1972 AS, Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, and Weatherford International Plc are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in demand for oil and natural gas will offer immense growth opportunities, the growth of alternative gaming platforms is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this offshore drilling market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Offshore Drilling Market is segmented as below: Application Shallow Water Deepwater Ultra-deepwater Geography North America APAC Europe MEA South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44563Offshore Drilling Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The offshore drilling market report covers the following areas: Offshore Drilling Market Size Offshore Drilling Market Trends Offshore Drilling Market Industry Analysis This study identifies the seizing of funding for E&P activities by World Bank as one of the prime reasons driving the Offshore Drilling Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformOffshore Drilling Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore drilling market growth during the next five years Estimation of the offshore drilling market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the offshore drilling market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore drilling market vendors

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

