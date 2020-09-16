|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
4:00 | 17.09.2020
Offshore Drilling Rigs Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19|Increase In Deepwater And Ultra-deepwater Drilling Activities to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the offshore drilling rigs market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.92 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Ltd., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Helmerich & Payne Inc., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp. Plc, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, and Weatherford International Plc are some of the major market participants. The increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Type
Bottom-supported Rigs
Floating Rigs
Geography
APAC
MEA
North America
Europe
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43969Offshore Drilling Rigs Market 2020-2024: Scope
Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Size
Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Trends
Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the high potential of offshore marginal fields as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore drilling rigs market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore drilling rigs market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the offshore drilling rigs market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the offshore drilling rigs market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore drilling rigs market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Type
Bottom-supported rigs – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Floating rigs – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Industry risks
Market positioning of vendors
Archer Ltd.
China Oilfield Services Ltd.
Helmerich & Payne Inc.
KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.
Nabors Industries Ltd.
Noble Corp. Plc
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.
Transocean Ltd.
Valaris Plc
Weatherford International Plc
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
