Offshore Oil And Gas Pipeline Market 2020-2024- Featuring Allseas Group SA, ArcelorMittal SA, John Wood Group Plc, Among Others | Technavio

The offshore oil and gas pipeline market is poised to grow by USD 2.79 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The report on the offshore oil and gas pipeline market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in global energy demand. The offshore oil and gas pipeline market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the economic benefits of offshore pipelines than other oil and gas transportation modes as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore oil and gas pipeline market growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The offshore oil and gas pipeline market covers the following areas:

Offshore Oil And Gas Pipeline Market Sizing Offshore Oil And Gas Pipeline Market Forecast Offshore Oil And Gas Pipeline Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Allseas Group SA ArcelorMittal SA John Wood Group Plc McDermott International Inc. PAO TMK Saipem Spa Subsea 7 SA TechnipFMC Plc Tenaris SA United Metallurgical Co. (OMK)

Key Topics Covered:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product Gas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Oil – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Allseas Group SA ArcelorMittal SA John Wood Group Plc McDermott International Inc. PAO TMK Saipem Spa Subsea 7 SA TechnipFMC Plc Tenaris SA United Metallurgical Co. (OMK)

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

