ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
21:57 | 22.12.2020
Offshore Oil And Gas Pipeline Market 2020-2024- Featuring Allseas Group SA, ArcelorMittal SA, John Wood Group Plc, Among Others | Technavio
The offshore oil and gas pipeline market is poised to grow by USD 2.79 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in global energy demand.
The offshore oil and gas pipeline market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the economic benefits of offshore pipelines than other oil and gas transportation modes as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore oil and gas pipeline market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Offshore Oil And Gas Pipeline Market Forecast
Offshore Oil And Gas Pipeline Market Analysis
ArcelorMittal SA
John Wood Group Plc
McDermott International Inc.
PAO TMK
Saipem Spa
Subsea 7 SA
TechnipFMC Plc
Tenaris SA
United Metallurgical Co. (OMK)
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Gas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Oil – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
