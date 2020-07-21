21:30 | 21.07.2020

Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Increase in Global Energy Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the offshore oil and gas pipeline market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005600/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allseas Group SA, ArcelorMittal SA, John Wood Group Plc, McDermott International Inc., PAO TMK, Saipem Spa, Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC Plc, Tenaris SA, and United Metallurgical Co. (OMK) are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

An increase in global energy demand has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market is segmented as below: Product Gas Oil Geography Europe MEA APAC South America North America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44116Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The offshore oil and gas pipeline market report covers the following areas: Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Size Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Trends Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Analysis This study identifies the economic benefits of offshore pipelines over other oil and gas transportation modes as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore oil and gas pipeline market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformOffshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore oil and gas pipeline market growth during the next five years Estimation of the offshore oil and gas pipeline market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the offshore oil and gas pipeline market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore oil and gas pipeline market vendors

Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product Gas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Oil – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Allseas Group SA ArcelorMittal SA John Wood Group Plc McDermott International Inc. PAO TMK Saipem Spa Subsea 7 SA TechnipFMC Plc Tenaris SA United Metallurgical Co. (OMK)

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

