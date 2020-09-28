5:15 | 29.09.2020

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Surging Demand for Refined Fuel to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market and it is poised to grow by USD 521.13 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005777/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts Frequently Asked Questions- What are the major trends in the market?

Adoption of modular mini refineries is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 3%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 521.13 million.

Who are the top players in the market?

Aegion Corp., Aptim Corp., Chiyoda Corp., Envent Corp., Fluor Corp., John Wood Group Plc, KBR Inc., Saipem Spa, Sunergon, and Turner Industries Group. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Surging demand for refined fuel is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the fluctuations in crude oil prices restraints the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 40% of market growth. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aegion Corp., Aptim Corp., Chiyoda Corp., Envent Corp., Fluor Corp., John Wood Group Plc, KBR Inc., Saipem Spa, Sunergon, and Turner Industries Group are some of the major market participants. The surging demand for refined fuel will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingTechnavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market is segmented as below: Type Turnaround Maintenance and Repair Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44762Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The oil and gas refinery maintenance services market report covers the following areas: Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market Size Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market Trends Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market Analysis This study identifies the adoption of modular mini refineries as one of the prime reasons driving the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformOil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist oil and gas refinery maintenance services market growth during the next five years Estimation of the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oil and gas refinery maintenance services market vendors

