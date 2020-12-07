ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:38 | 07.12.2020
Oil, Gas, Shale and Refining Markets & Projects News Service: Fine Tune your Strategic and Tactical Plans – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Oil, Gas, Shale and Refining Markets & Projects” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This service is for you if you want to utilize detailed forecasting of markets, prospects and projects to fine tune your strategic and tactical plans and to place your efforts for the greatest impact on sales and margins.

New oil, gas, refining, petrochemical, shale and tar sands plants being installed around the world are listed along with estimates of sales value and timing

The big longer-term projects are provided years ahead of order date so that your input can be reflected in the specifications

Retrofits and upgrade projects at existing facilities are tracked daily

Details on all the existing plants are ideal for selling repairs and consumables

Bi-weekly project summaries alert you in a timely manner

Process descriptions provide a level of understanding on where and how your products will be used

Detailed forecasting of markets allows you to predict where to put your promotional resources

Integration with market reports on various flow control and treatment equipment combines detailed forecasting of markets, projects, and prospects
Please note that this product is a 1 year Online-access subscription that begins at time of purchase.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6751h
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005436/en/

