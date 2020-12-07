|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:38 | 07.12.2020
Oil, Gas, Shale and Refining Markets & Projects News Service: Fine Tune your Strategic and Tactical Plans – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Oil, Gas, Shale and Refining Markets & Projects” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This service is for you if you want to utilize detailed forecasting of markets, prospects and projects to fine tune your strategic and tactical plans and to place your efforts for the greatest impact on sales and margins.
New oil, gas, refining, petrochemical, shale and tar sands plants being installed around the world are listed along with estimates of sales value and timing
The big longer-term projects are provided years ahead of order date so that your input can be reflected in the specifications
Retrofits and upgrade projects at existing facilities are tracked daily
Details on all the existing plants are ideal for selling repairs and consumables
Bi-weekly project summaries alert you in a timely manner
Process descriptions provide a level of understanding on where and how your products will be used
Detailed forecasting of markets allows you to predict where to put your promotional resources
Integration with market reports on various flow control and treatment equipment combines detailed forecasting of markets, projects, and prospects
