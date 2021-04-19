|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
17:06 | 05.01.2022
Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker, Q4 2021: Focus on 6 Dynamic Firms – Carbon Clean, Twelve, Carbon Upcycling Technologies, Carbicrete, CarbonFree, Econic Technologies – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker – Issue 21” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This issue in our series of studies to track and evaluate the impact of start-ups and dynamic companies, looks specifically at 6 dynamic firms that are making a significant impact on the innovation agenda for CCUS.
With the rising importance of sustainability and the increasingly urgent prioritization of decarbonization technologies and solutions, the carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) market is poised for rapid growth.
The acceleration of the energy transition is creating a landscape of innovation and disruption, and the CCUS market will provide dynamic growth opportunities for companies of different sizes and backgrounds.
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on CCUS Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment – End-User Application Industries for CCUS
Growth Environment – Market Potential for Storage and Utilization
Carbon Clean – Company Profile
Carbon Clean – Analyst Viewpoint
Twelve – Company Profile
Twelve – Analyst Viewpoint
Carbon Upcycling Technologies – Company Profile
Carbon Upcycling Technologies – Analyst Viewpoint
Carbicrete – Company Profile
Carbicrete – Analyst Viewpoint
CarbonFree – Company Profile
CarbonFree – Analyst Viewpoint
Econic Technologies – Company Profile
Econic Technologies – Analyst Viewpoint
Growth Opportunity 2: CCUS-as-a-Service for Addressing the Complete CO2 Value Chain
Growth Opportunity 3: Modularization of CCUS Plants for Small Industries With Less CO2 Emissions
Growth Opportunity 4: CCUS Clusters and Hubs for Integrating Different Industrial Clusters
Twelve
Carbon Upcycling Technologies
Carbicrete
CarbonFree
Econic Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hu4dlk
