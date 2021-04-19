ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
17:06 | 05.01.2022
Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker, Q4 2021: Focus on 6 Dynamic Firms – Carbon Clean, Twelve, Carbon Upcycling Technologies, Carbicrete, CarbonFree, Econic Technologies – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker – Issue 21” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This issue in our series of studies to track and evaluate the impact of start-ups and dynamic companies, looks specifically at 6 dynamic firms that are making a significant impact on the innovation agenda for CCUS.

With the rising importance of sustainability and the increasingly urgent prioritization of decarbonization technologies and solutions, the carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) market is poised for rapid growth.

The acceleration of the energy transition is creating a landscape of innovation and disruption, and the CCUS market will provide dynamic growth opportunities for companies of different sizes and backgrounds.
Key Topics Covered:1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on CCUS Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
Growth Environment – Summary and Conclusions

Growth Environment – End-User Application Industries for CCUS

Growth Environment – Market Potential for Storage and Utilization
3. Companies to Action
Innovation Target

Carbon Clean – Company Profile

Carbon Clean – Analyst Viewpoint

Twelve – Company Profile

Twelve – Analyst Viewpoint

Carbon Upcycling Technologies – Company Profile

Carbon Upcycling Technologies – Analyst Viewpoint

Carbicrete – Company Profile

Carbicrete – Analyst Viewpoint

CarbonFree – Company Profile

CarbonFree – Analyst Viewpoint

Econic Technologies – Company Profile

Econic Technologies – Analyst Viewpoint
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Negative Emission Technologies for Achieving the Net-zero Target

Growth Opportunity 2: CCUS-as-a-Service for Addressing the Complete CO2 Value Chain

Growth Opportunity 3: Modularization of CCUS Plants for Small Industries With Less CO2 Emissions

Growth Opportunity 4: CCUS Clusters and Hubs for Integrating Different Industrial Clusters
Companies Mentioned
Carbon Clean

Twelve

Carbon Upcycling Technologies

Carbicrete

CarbonFree

Econic Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hu4dlk
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005776/en/

