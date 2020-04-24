|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:00 | 25.04.2020
Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Active Rig Count to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the oilfield traveling blocks market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.39 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Increasing active rig count has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Application
Onshore
Offshore
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31774
Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market Size
Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market Trends
Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the oilfield traveling blocks market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist oilfield traveling blocks market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the oilfield traveling blocks market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the oilfield traveling blocks market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oilfield traveling blocks market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by application
Onshore – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Offshore – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Rise in unconventional drilling activities
Technological advances
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
American Block Inc.
Bentec GmbH Drilling & Oilfield Systems
Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Co. Ltd.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
The Crosby Group LLC
Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
