ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
2:00 | 25.04.2020
Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Active Rig Count to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the oilfield traveling blocks market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.39 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005433/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market 2019-2023 (Grapihc: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Block Inc., Bentec GmbH Drilling & Oilfield Systems, Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Co. Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., The Crosby Group LLC, and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing active rig count will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing active rig count has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Oilfield traveling blocks market is segmented as below:

Application

Onshore

Offshore

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31774Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our oilfield traveling blocks market report covers the following areas:

Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market Size

Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market Trends

Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the oilfield traveling blocks market growth during the next few years.
Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the oilfield traveling blocks market, including some of the vendors such as American Block Inc., Bentec GmbH Drilling & Oilfield Systems, Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Co. Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., The Crosby Group LLC, and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the oilfield traveling blocks market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformOilfield Traveling Blocks Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist oilfield traveling blocks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the oilfield traveling blocks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the oilfield traveling blocks market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oilfield traveling blocks market vendors
Table Of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Onshore – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Offshore – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers

Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Declining cost of raw materials

Rise in unconventional drilling activities

Technological advances
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

American Block Inc.

Bentec GmbH Drilling & Oilfield Systems

Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Co. Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

The Crosby Group LLC

Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005433/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

22:28 Uhr | 24.04.2020
ROUNDUP: Paris gewährt Air France ...

22:25 Uhr | 24.04.2020
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: ...

22:17 Uhr | 24.04.2020
Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne - ...

22:14 Uhr | 24.04.2020
ROUNDUP 2: Mehr als 152 300 ...

22:08 Uhr | 24.04.2020
WDH: Paris gewährt Air France ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer