Oilseed Processing Markets to 2027 Featuring Profiles of 44 Players Including ADM, Bunge, Cargill, CHS and Wilmar International – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Oilseed Processing – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Soybean, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$146 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rapeseed segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Oilseed Processing market.
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 7th edition of the report. The 380-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Bunge Ltd.
Cargill, Inc.
CHS Inc.
EFKO Group
ITOCHU Corporation
Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.
Richardson International Ltd.
Wilmar International Ltd.
