0:00 | 04.12.2020



OliveX Holdings Limited (NSX:OLX) Completion of Volution Asset Acquisition



Digital health and fitness company OliveX Holdings Limited (NSX:OLX) is pleased to advise that the transaction for the acquisition of the business assets of UK company Anorton Holdings, Ltd, trading as Volution, has completed.

OliveX announces completion of the acquisition to fast track the development of OliveX’s KARA Smart Fitness platform.

The acquisition was announced on 2 December 2020.

An investor presentation showcasing the businesses and the strategic nature of the acquisition is available at the link below.

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/03DI63S6

About OliveX Holdings Limited:

OliveX (NSX:OLX) is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver a unique user experience using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. With its flagship product the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and associated subscription-based applications, OliveX provides a platform that links and engages consumers with brands, influencers and fitness coaches and that enables any space to become a personal fitness studio. OliveX has a market reach that spans over 170 countries.

Contact:

Xavier Kris

Executive Director

xavier.kris@olivex.ai

Henry Jordan

Six Degrees Investor Relations

Henry.jordan@sdir.com.au

+61 (0) 431 271 538

Source:

OliveX Holdings Limited

