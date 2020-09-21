ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
14:30 | 21.09.2020
Olympic Steel Welcomes Damon J. Wos as General Manager

Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced that Damon J. Wos has joined the Company as General Manager for the Schaumburg, Illinois and Gary, Indiana facilities.

Mr. Wos will report directly to Andrew F. Wolfort, Vice President – Specialty Metals, and will be responsible for continuing to drive the safe and profitable growth for two of Olympic Steel’s key specialty metals processing locations.

“We are pleased to welcome Damon and the extensive commercial expertise he brings to our team,” said Andy Markowitz, President – Specialty Metals. “His background in the metals industry and demonstrated success in market growth and product development will be an asset in executing the strategic growth plan we’ve developed for our specialty metals business segment.”

Mr. Wos joined the industry in 2000, progressing through commercial and leadership roles with Central Steel & Wire. Most recently, he led the commercial and marketing efforts for Charter Steel Trading Inc.

Mr. Wos earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. He earned his Masters of Business Administration degree from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee. Mr. Wos is a graduate of the Metals Service Center Institute’s (MSCI) Strategic Metals Management Program (SMMP) at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and a previous member of the Board for MSCI’s Central States Chapter.
About Olympic Steel
Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 31 facilities in North America.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com or https://olysteel.irpass.com/Contact_Us?BzID=2195
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005423/en/

