|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:30 | 21.09.2020
Olympic Steel Welcomes Damon J. Wos as General Manager
Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced that Damon J. Wos has joined the Company as General Manager for the Schaumburg, Illinois and Gary, Indiana facilities.
Mr. Wos will report directly to Andrew F. Wolfort, Vice President – Specialty Metals, and will be responsible for continuing to drive the safe and profitable growth for two of Olympic Steel’s key specialty metals processing locations.
“We are pleased to welcome Damon and the extensive commercial expertise he brings to our team,” said Andy Markowitz, President – Specialty Metals. “His background in the metals industry and demonstrated success in market growth and product development will be an asset in executing the strategic growth plan we’ve developed for our specialty metals business segment.”
Mr. Wos joined the industry in 2000, progressing through commercial and leadership roles with Central Steel & Wire. Most recently, he led the commercial and marketing efforts for Charter Steel Trading Inc.
Mr. Wos earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. He earned his Masters of Business Administration degree from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee. Mr. Wos is a graduate of the Metals Service Center Institute’s (MSCI) Strategic Metals Management Program (SMMP) at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and a previous member of the Board for MSCI’s Central States Chapter.
For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com or https://olysteel.irpass.com/Contact_Us?BzID=2195
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer