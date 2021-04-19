|
18:18 | 14.12.2021
On Fallowed Farmland in California’s Drought-Stricken Central Valley, Innovative Technology set to Produce Drinking Water from the Sky for Farm Workers
Manulife Investment Management (MIM), has announced plans to convert fallowed land to a “water farm” that will sustainably produce premium drinking water and ice for farm workers.
Through a partnership with SOURCE Global, PBC, the agricultural management team will place 640 SOURCE® Hydropanels on a two-acre plot of land that is not being farmed due to tough growing conditions, made worse by drought. Using only the energy of the sun, this new technology draws pure H2O molecules out of water vapor in the surrounding air and transforms it into high-quality drinking water. Farm crews will receive this water on site in 5-gallon reusable jugs filled from the water farm, as well as ice made from SOURCE water.
California law requires employees to give farmworkers access to drinking water that is “fresh, pure, and suitably cool,” and “located as close as practicable” to their worksites. The SOURCE water farm will let contractors continue to meet that requirement sustainably and at a lower cost.
“The SOURCE system draws from the pure, endlessly replenished resources in the sky, using only renewable energy and with little new onsite infrastructure or additional impact such as excessive plastic waste. In the midst of California’s worst drought since 1977, farming operations and farm laborers are working in record-breaking heat to deliver food to the better part of the country,” said Brandon Spain, Senior Regional Manager, Manulife Farmland Management Services. “This new capability, enabling drinking water production for essential workers, where and when they need it, is consistent with our commitment to investing in bringing sustainable solutions to our clients.”
When it becomes active, the SOURCE-MIM water farm will initially produce approximately 1.2 million liters of drinking water and potable ice per year, with potential expansion that could serve the surrounding community.
“California’s Central Valley is on the front lines of the world’s water issues, with wells drying up, groundwater pollution rising to 300 percent above safe levels, and towns running out of municipal water. But as the climate crisis continues, more and more of us will face similar challenges,” said Cody Friesen, founder and CEO of SOURCE. “Our partnerships with leaders like Manulife Investment Management demonstrate an immediate, scalable solution that makes what was once scarce, abundant, effectively anywhere in the world.”
Manulife Investment Management expects construction on the water farm to begin in 2022.
As of June 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management’s assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife’s other segments, totaled CAD $1.0 trillion (US $834 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.
